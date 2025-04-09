Boris Johnson ambush on Safari Holiday





THere is a vicious physical attack on a former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was struck by an ostrich. The avian assault took place during his family vacation in Texas and would have been deprived of if his wife, Carrie, did not film the incident and published it happily on Instagram. The family was on a fauna safari when an ostrich left the other birds, looked out the car window and hit their beak in Johnson, just aimed at the source of their tuition fees. The blasphemy and the blasphemy of signature but, as was so often the case, Johnson escaped serious damage. We would expect it to be wary of a group of ostriches. After all, when the herd moves, it moves. Wife of Boris Johnsons, Carrie, filmed the meeting @Carrielbjohnson Miserable in Whitehall There is a black hole in Whitehall and, for once, Rachel Reeves will push a sigh of relief that it has nothing to do with her. However, everyone warms up because the hole in question is just outside the office at home and unleashed the smell of drains for a month now. It all started as a flight survey when the gas was felt, but for weeks, the hole remains unparalleled and the ministers breathe deeply before entering Great Peter Street. What is the following for the hole? Officials examine it. We are impatient to maintain the upcoming American imports, but the conservatives are a little too vivid and have smuggled Americans in their publications on social networks. The recent subtitles of their videos have used spelling like travel and very high time centers, they made British English again. They have not yet referred to the Labor Party, although this may be the next in this catalog of errors. Prohibited riffs Joan Armatrading scratched, scratched and shouted his way to a musician. She told an academy event that her father, marked by her experiences in a group, initially locked her own guitar in a safe to prevent her daughter from learning. Mom was a softer touch and pledged two Landons to get a Armatire a guitar. I still have it, she said. He can't play, I don't know how I played him then. This horrible instrument produced an advantage: his father was so tired of the racket that he decided that it was easier to start teaching him. Joan Armatrading learned the guitar on a 3 instrument purchased with pledge landings Brill / Ultlstein Bild / Getty images High price for a penthouse Some interesting real estate properties came to Manhattan, a penthouse that once housed Wit Dorothy Parker is on sale for $ 6 million. After last week, little at Wall Street can afford it and it is a high price for a place by Parker describes enough to the east to plant tea. She didn't care about the first visualization, telling the real estate agent: it's far too big. All I need is enough to sleep a hat and some friends. After Rory Stewart said that chivalry is no longer a brand to be a little chic, large, successful, I came across a quote from the great actor Sir Alec Guinness who suggested that his profession saw the title quite differently. The goal of a chivalry for the British actors, said Guinness is to allow them to play butler.

