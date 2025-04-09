China made a big mistake and will face 104% price at midnight, says that the wishes of Beijing are fighting until the end

Washington The Trump Administration said on Tuesday that China had made a big mistake with reprisal prices on American goods and will be in front of a rate rate of 104% at midnight.

Beijing has promised to fight to the end despite the new massive tasks on exports to the United States, which is the best market for Chinese products.

It was a big mistake, this Chinese escalation, said the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Tuesday that China had a “losing hand” in its tariff deadlock with the United States. Chris Kleponis / CNP / Splashnews.com

We are the deficit country. So what do we lose by the Chinese prices that increased on us? We export a fifth towards them what they export us. So it's a losing hand for them.

Federal data show that Chinese exports to the United States amounted to $ 438.9 billion last year. The United States has sent China about $ 143.5 billion in goods.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday afternoon that the posture of Chinas had provided it with the new massive rate rate, which would take effect at 12:01 on Wednesday.

When America is struck, [Trump] Returns stronger, said Leavitt.

The president will implement these 104% prices on China this evening.

World Bank data Show that the United States is by far the best Chinese trading partner, while the Office of the American commercial representative claims that 16.5% of American imports come from China, which means potentially significant costs of passing consumers.

Has the new 10%global reference rate, with higher rates for the countries with which the United States has trade deficits, have led to wild oscillations on the stock market since their announcement last week.

President Trump unveiled the “reciprocal” prices last week. They should come into force on Wednesday. Getty images

Trump announced on April 2 that China would face a new 34% reciprocal rate based in part on the trade deficit in addition to an existing average right of 42.1%.

This current high rate has been largely driven by prevailing on a tariff of 20% on China on fentanyl exports and its precursors and is a massive leap in tariff levels About 20.8% When Trump took office on January 20.

The Chinese government in turn announced a rate of 34% on American goods which was to take effect Thursday, one day after Trumps had a new sample.

The president said on Monday that if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above its trade abuses already in the long term by tomorrow, on April 8, 2025, the United States will impose additional rates on China by 50%, from April 9.

The Chinese Embassy at DC said it would not back up.

The threat of American tariff climbing against China worsens its error and also exposes its blackmail nature, which China will never accept, the embassy Published Tuesday on X.

China will fight until the end if the American side is determined to follow the wrong path.

While other large countries and commercial blocks have rushed to appease Trump by promising measures to eliminate barriers and commercial prices and to eliminate current American trade deficits, the Beijing Declaration said that it wanted the United States to immediately correct its reprehensible acts.

The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping said the United States needed to retreat. Getty images

Leavitt said that despite the awareness of the White House of Israel, the European Union, Japan and South Korea, prices against the four 17%, 20% 24% and 25%, are still ready to take effect on Wednesday.

The president met his sales team this morning, and he ordered them to have tailor -made trade agreements with each country that calls for this administration to conclude an agreement, said Leavitt.

In the meantime, he expects these prices to come into force.

In response to a question of the position, Leavitt confirmed that the administration could use tariff negotiations such as a purchase stop to revisit other areas of foreign policy.

If this means discussions on foreign aid, our military presence in these countries, how these troops are paid, come to the table, which could be part of the negotiation, Shesaid, noting that the discussions will be conducted to the economy.

China exploded the vance “ignorant and impolia”

The War of Words warmed again when China attacked the vice-president JD Vance for remarks he made in an interview last week declaring that the United States should not outsource jobs or borrow money from the Chinese “peasants”.

“It is surprising and sad to hear such ignorant and rude words from this vice-president,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, according to a translation of the New York Times.

The morning post in southern China in Hong KongLinen cityWhile the call of Vance “ignorant and disrespectful while the Chinese Foreign Ministry has transcribed the JAB a little more delicately, saying the words of Vance“Lack of knowledge and respect.”

Vance told Fox News on April 3 that “we borrowed money from Chinese peasants to buy the things that these Chinese peasants made that are not a recipe for economic prosperity.”