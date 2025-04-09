PM Modi is aimed at people of 108 nations on “Navkar Mahamantra Divas” | Know the meaning of the day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Wednesday to a global rally at the “Navkar Mahamantra Divas” in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The event, which will be held one day before Mahavir Jayanti, will see the participation of delegates representing more than 108 countries.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to participate in “Navkar Mahamantra Divas”, held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 9, one day before the auspicious of Mahavir Jayanti. The event aims to promote spiritual unity and ethical consciousness through the collective song of one of the most revered mantras. In an article on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister declared, at 8 a.m. on April 9, one day before the auspicious of Mahavir Jayanti, I will attend a very unique program with a distinctly global imprint The Divas of Navkar Mahamantra, which will be held in Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. People of more than 108 nations will be in the program, which will witness a world song for peace, unity and spiritual awakening. Stressing the essence of the Navkar Mahamantra, Prime Minister Modi declared that the sacred chant embodies the fundamental values ​​of jainism, including spirituality, humility, non-violence and the brotherhood. It is a way to calm and inner peace. Navkar Mahamantra rises before all divisions and has a strong capacity for union, he said. I look forward to the day of the program afterwards and I urge you all to participate, sing and celebrate the links that unite us! The PM Moda sings the mantra during the inaugural ceremony of Navkar Mahamantra Diwas in Vigyan Bhawan. Watch the video: Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said: “The Navkar Mahamantra is not only a mantra. It is the center of our faith … And its importance is not only spiritual. It shows the way to everyone, from self to society …” I can always feel the spiritual power of the Navkar Mahamantra in me. A few years ago, I attended a collective singing event similar to Bengaluru, and today I felt the same feeling once again … I was born in Gujarat, a country where the influence of Jainism is visible in each street. Even during my childhood, I had the opportunity to be in the presence of Jain Acharyas. The Navkar Mahamantra is not only a mantra, it is the center of our faith. When we sing the Navkar Mahamantra, we bow before the 108 divine virtues. We remember humanity itself. This mantra reminds us that meditation and action guide our lives, the guru is light, and the right path is the one that emerges from our soul. The Navkar Mahamantra teaches us to believe in ourselves, to start our own trip, and the mantra also tells us that the enemy is nowhere else in us. What is Divas Isnavkar Mahamantra? Navkar Mahamantra Divas is observed as a spiritual gathering to celebrate harmony, compassion and self -awareness. The mantra pays tribute to enlightened beings and encourages reflection on values ​​such as self-purification, non-violence and collective well-being. Rooted in the teachings of Jain philosophy, it aims to promote unity in various communities. The event precedes Mahavir Jayanti, who fell on April 10 of this year. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, born in 615 BC in a royal family and named Vardhamana. At the age of 30, he gave up worldly life in the continuation of truth and spiritual liberation, entering years of penance and meditation before reaching “Kevala Jnana” or absolute knowledge. The teachings of Lord Mahavirs have laid the foundations of jainism and continue to resonate with the disciples on a global scale. Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm of the Jain community in the world. Its main message from non-violence Ahimsa Parmo Dharma is the highest form of religion remains deeply relevant in today's world, promoting peace, tolerance and compassion. (With agency entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-addresses-people-from-108-nations-on-navkar-mahamantra-divas-ahead-of-mahavir-jayanti-2025-know-this-day-s-significance-2025-04-09-984570 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos