GT VS RR, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report, weather forecasts and more





Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock the horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Wednesday April 9. The match will be played at GT Home Ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The RR of Shubman Gill and RR of Sanju Samson who won their previous matches will want to continue the momentum.

GT VS RR IPL 2025 Pitch report Previously, two games at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad witnessed two different throws. While the first match was played on a red ground surface where the strikers on both sides broke more than 200 points. On the other hand, the second match was played on a black floor counter. He provided some help for queries. A similar field could be expected in the next match. The slow nature of the counter will promote quisors with variations in rhythm. However, races could be expected due to smaller limits.

A score around 180-190 can be a good total on a black ground. And a score around 210-220 will be considered a total winning on a red floor counter.

GT VS RR, Lucknow Meteorological Report According to Accuweather, the temperature in Lucknow will be around 40 degrees Celsius at the start of the match and will drop to 34 degrees Celsius to the end. Humidity will be around 12% to 15% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

IPL statistics at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad Total highest team: 243/5 by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (2025)

Total the lowest team: 89/10 by Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (2024)

Most races: Shubman Gill with 1024 points in 20 sleeves

Most counters: Mohit Sharma with 29 counters in 14 games

Probable xiis Raju Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashsvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Rasaanga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandepharma, Kumar Karttikeya, Tushar Deshe

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mhammed Saijore, Muismed Sai Krishna, Isant Sharma / Arshad Khan

