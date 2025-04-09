What is Navkar Mahamantra that PM Modi sang, the appellant fundamental note of life | Watch





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 9, participated in the Divas of Navkar Mahamantra in Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. He thought about the deep spiritual impact of the Navkar Mahamantra And sung, describing it as a guideline that connects the individual to society.

What is Navkar Mahamantra? According to Prime Minister Modi, the Navkar Mahamantra is not only a mantra but a center of faith and a fundamental note of our life. He stressed that its value transcends spiritual boundaries. He recalled, I always feel the spiritual power of the Navkar Mahamantra in me. A few years ago, I attended a collective song similar to Bengaluru, and today, I felt the same feeling, with so much depth. “”

The Navkar Mahamantra is not only a mantra. It is the center of our faith. The fundamental note of our life and its importance is not only spiritual. It shows the way to everyone, from self to society, a journey of the individual in the world. Each verse from this mantra, no, each letter, is a mantra in itself, said PM Modi.

Modi on the message of jainism and the meaning of the new number He underlined the crucial message of Jainism and said that the Mantra inspires people to start a trip inside, to recognize and overcome internal enemies such as distrust, negativity, hostility and selfishness.

The Navkar Mahamantra says that believe in you and start your trip, the enemy is not outside, the enemy is inside. Negative thought, distrust, hostility, selfishness and selfishness are the enemies that conquest is true victory. This is why Jainism inspires us not to conquer the outside world, but ourselves, added Prime Minister Modi, while highlighting the Nine Nine of Indian culture, by declaring, there are nine elements of life. These nine elements lead life to exhaustiveness. Therefore, in our culture, nine has a particular meaning.

To protect this heritage, we have granted the status of classical language to Prakrit and Pali, said Modi, indicating two ancient languages ​​closely associated with Jain and Buddhist traditions. He called Jain's literature as the backbone of India's intellectual greatness.

He came without shoes as a mark of reverence and sat with people instead of the dia.

The PMO India message on X on nine resolutions that should be taken.

The Navkar Mahamantra divas were observed in different places in India. Prime Minister Modi, earlier in the day, urged citizens to participate in the song of the Navkar Mahamantra, qualifying him more a collective stage towards peace, strength and unity.

