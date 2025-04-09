



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described climate change as the greatest crisis today, saying that his solution is a sustainable lifestyle, which the Jain community has been practicing for centuries. Mr. Modi declared it while addressing a function during the Divas of Navkar Mahamantra in New Delhi today. He pointed out that the Jain community has lived the principles of simplicity, restraint and sustainability for centuries. Stressing that the confidence of the worlds in India is deepened, the efforts and results of the India becoming a source of inspiration, Mr. Modi stressed that the world institutions are now turning to India because of his progress, which opens ways for others. He connected this to Jain's philosophy, stressing that life prosperous on mutual cooperation. He noted that this prospect had increased the world expectations of India and that the nation has intensified its efforts. The Prime Minister has also called for the promotion of local products, saying that more and more items made in India should be purchased and that others must also be encouraged to do so. He underlined the need to make local at Mondial. Stressing that the philosophy of Navkar Mahamantra is linked to the vision of a developed India, he called on the people to take nine resolutions. These are – resolution to save water, a tree on behalf of the mother, mission of cleanliness, vocal for local and domestic tourism, adoption of natural agriculture, adopting a healthy lifestyle, bringing yoga and sports in life and finally resolution to help the poor. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of Jainism in the history, identity and spiritual journey of the India, noting that Jain literature is the dorsal spine of the intellectual glory of India. He underlined the status of classical language given to Prakrit and Pali as the duty of governments to preserve knowledge.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that the new India would seek opportunities through artificial intelligence and will show the path of global spirituality. Speaking of the vision of Viksit Bharat, Mr. Modi said that developed India means development as well as heritage. During the event, the Prime Minister also sang spiritual prayer, Navkar Mahamanttr, with people from more than 108 countries. Stressing his meaning, Mr. Modi said it was not only a mantra but the center of faith. He added that the Mahamantra is the key to life and that its meaning is not only spiritual. He added that it shows everyone's path, from self to society and has a trip to people to the interior world. The Navkar Mahamantra is the most venerated and the most universal song in jainism. Rooted in the principles of non-violence, humility and spiritual elevation, the mantra pays homage to the virtues of enlightened beings and inspires inner transformation. The divas of Navkar Mahamantra are a celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical conscience that seeks to unite people through the collective song of the Navkar Mahamantra. The divas encourage all individuals to reflect on the values ​​of self-purification, tolerance and collective well-being.

