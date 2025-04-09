



Russia officially invited Prime Minister Narendra Moda to attend the celebrations of the Victory Day in Moscow on May 9, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory during the Second World War. The visit is currently under discussion Learn more

Russia officially extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his victory day parade on May 9 in Moscow, marking 80 years since the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany during the Second World War. The invitation was confirmed by Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrey Rudenko. This applies to the backdrop of speculation that PM Modi can ignore the event. Citing Rudenko, the Russian news agency, TASS, said: “It is being developed, it should be this year. It has an invitation.” This means that PM Modis Visit is currently under discussion between the two countries, Moscow hoping that the Indian Prime Minister will attend the high -level event. The annual parade of the victory day, which was held in the Red Square in Moscow, is a key event presenting the military and historical heritage of Russia. Sources in India military circles suggest that the visit of the PM Modi is very likely, although the official confirmation of New Delhi is still pending. In addition to Prime Minister Modi, Russia has extended invitations to leaders of several other “friendly nations” to participate in the commemorative parade. This year's event marks the anniversary of the German surrender on May 9, 1945, following an offensive led by the Soviets who began in January of the same year. The potential participation of a ceremonial unit of the Indian armed forces is also under discussion. If confirmed, the contingent would arrive in Russia a month before the event for rehearsals. This would represent a notable gesture of military cooperation between India and Russia. Prime Minister Modi visited Russia for the last time in July 2024, his first trip to the country in almost five years, during which he had in -depth discussions with President Vladimir Putin and extended an invitation to Putin to visit India. Putin accepted the invitation, although the dates of her visit have not yet been disclosed. The invitation to PM Modi reflects the strong relationship between India and Russia. The two countries have recently signed a reciprocal exchange of the logistics agreement to improve collaboration in joint military exercises, rescue operations in the event of disaster and other activities related to defense. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has emphasized Russia's desire to welcome foreign dignitaries who recognize the importance of victory day. Modis provided that attendance highlights the continuous relations of India with Russia in the midst of current global tensions. Despite the western pressure, India has maintained a neutral position and expanded economic cooperation with Moscow. The bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $ 65 billion during the year 2023-24, with plans to increase this figure to $ 100 billion by 2030. Modi and Putin have met frequently in recent years, discussing cooperation through defense, energy, politics and cultural exchanges. Modi visited Russia twice last year for bilateral conferences and the Brics summit in Kazan. Managers are also preparing for another summit later this year in India.

