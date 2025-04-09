



Russia invites PM Modi: After confirming that Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to India this year, Moscow has now extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit his victory day parade. The Indian Prime Minister was invited to attend the celebrations of May 9 marking the 80th anniversary of Russia's victory over Germany during the Second World War, said Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrey Rudenko. The invitation has already been sent and the visit is under work, Russian news agency Cup A quoted Rudenko saying. “He is being developed, this should be this year. He has an invitation,” said Rudenko on Tuesday. Russia invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's victory day parade, press agency Pti reported. The story continues below this announcement In January 1945, the Soviet army launched an offensive against Germany and the chief commanders signed the unconditional surrender of Germany on May 9, which ended the war. Last year in July, Prime Minister Modi had made his first trip to Russia in almost five years. Before that, he had visited Vladivostok's extremely eastern in 2019 to attend an economic conclave. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHPQ223TBAU During the last visit, Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India. Putin has already accepted Modi's invitation to visit India.

However, the dates of the mayor's visit have not yet been revealed. The congratulation of the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having constantly adopted a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis and for having defended his resolution by dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said last month that President Vladimir Putin would go to India this year and that preparations were underway. The story continues below this announcement It will be the first visit to India after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The announcement of the visit comes at a time when US President Donald Trump took the lead by mediating a cease-fire between the Kremlin and kyiv. Trump is expected to visit India for the top of quad chiefs later this year. The nuanced position of India on the Russian-Ukraine war was congratulated by many. Recently, the leader of Congress Shashi Tharoor admitted that he had been left with an egg on his face to oppose the neutral position of Indias on the Russian-Ukraine War when she started in 2022. Speaking to the Dialogue Grainsina in New Delhi during a session entitled Waging Peace: looking back to look in advance, the role of Thiruvaanhapuram that peace. I always wipe the egg of my face because I am a person in the parliamentary debate that really criticized the Indian position at the time in February 2022, said Tharoor. He had previously condemned the actions of Russia, arguing that India should have denounced the aggression due to the violations of the United Nations, the inviolability of the borders and the sovereignty of Ukraine.

