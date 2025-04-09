Russian Foreign Deputy Minister Andrey Rudenko, announced Tuesday that Moscow invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany during the Second World War. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting in New Delhi in 2018. (PTI file)

Rudenko told the TASS news agency that an invitation to Prime Minister Modi had already been sent and that he should be in Russia next month for the event.

“This takes place, it should be this year. He has an invitation,” Rudenko told the news agency.

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, Russia also invited leaders of several other friendly nations to attend this year's victory day parade in the emblematic Red Square in Moscow.

The invitation comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin should also take a trip to India later this year. Prime Minister Modi had invited Putin to come to India during his trip to Russia in July 2024, which the Russian chief accepted. The exact dates of the visit must still be announced.

In 2024, Prime Minister Modi made his first trip to Russia in five years after visiting the Vladivostok City in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

Putin and PM Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every two months. The two leaders also organize meetings in person, especially on the sidelines of international events.

Why does Russia celebrate victory on May 9?

The Soviet Union fought with the Allied forces against Adolf killers, Nazi Germany during the Second World War after the second invaded the first in 1941 under the Barbarossa code operation

After a bloody battle to defend their own territory for several years, the Soviet army launched a counter-offensive against Germany in January 1945. Chief commanders of the Wehrmacht, with the Luftwaffe, signed an unconditional surrender on May 9, a decision that ended the World War, months before Japan went to the United States to officially producing Curtains in World War.