



President Trump meets a group of his ambassadors in the room of the White House cabinet on March 25. Win McNamee / Getty Images



President Trump obtains the first physique of his second term on Friday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump said on social networks.

At 78, Trump is the oldest president to start a second term. He follows former President Joe Biden, who took office at the same age and obviously slowed down during his mandate.

Trump has been far from his health information in recent years, even if health and age problems have been under the spotlight during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Presidents have access to excellent preventive care and daily contacts with the White House doctors. This is one of the factors that led presidents to live longer than the general population, said S. Jay Olshansky, professor at the University of Illinois Chicago University, who studied the health of the presidents.

Olshansky said there are many doctors in a chair, but that the doctor of a president is the only one to really have all the necessary context.

“Keep in mind that medical records are private,” said Olshansky. “The presidents do not have to reveal their medical records.”

The White House doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House reporters on January 16, 2018.

what Trump's past disclosure have shown

When Trump first presented himself in office in 2015, his home then published a statement describing his laboratory results as “surprisingly excellent” and concluding that he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”. The doctor later said that Trump had dictated him.

His first physique of the White House in 2018 produced a brilliant report by Dr. Ronny Jackson, who proclaimed journalists that Trump's good health came to his “big genes”.

“I told the president that if he had a healthier diet in the past 20 years, he could live up to 200 years,” said Jackson in a white house briefing.

The president is known for his love as McDonald's and is not a fan of the exercise. Jackson said Trump needed to lose weight, exercise more consistent and reduce his consumption of fat and carbohydrates.

Jackson held the court, taking questions to journalists over everything, from Trump's cardiac calcium to his cognitive function.

“I was not going to do a cognitive examination, I had no intention of doing one,” said Jackson. “The reason why we have made the cognitive evaluation is, clear and simple, because the president asked me to do so.”

Jackson said Trump had scored a 30 in 30 years later, in an interview with Fox News, Trump described the test, known as the Montreal cognitive evaluation.

“You will go” nobody, woman, man, camera, television “, said Trump, describing how he easily recalled a short series of words unrelated during the exam.

“Because I have good memory,” said Trump. “Because I'm cognitively there.”

The people of the old town flow the presidential debate on June 27, 2024 in Chicago. President Joe Biden's poor performance led to his decision to withdraw from the race. Scott Olson / Getty Images Hide Legend

The Trump's most recent disclosure was brief

In 2023, when he ran for a second term, Trump published a brief letter of doctor without any data, saying that he had lost weight and that “his cognitive exams were exceptional”.

He relied on cognitive tests as a campaign problem before and after Biden abandoned the race following a disastrous debate performance.

“We must undergo cognitive tests for anyone who presents himself to the presidency and to the vice-president,” said Trump during a rally in October.

Last year, Biden's doctors chose not to give him a cognitive examination. The White House defended this decision on several occasions.

“Everything he does day after day with regard to delivery for the American people is a cognitive test,” Karine Jean-Pierre, journalists after fighting during her debate against Trump, told Karine Jean-Pierre.

Trump was known to wander words. During the campaign, he won as if he could fall when he puts himself in a garbage truck. And it is perfectly aware that some have raised questions about his physical condition. During another rally in October, he talked about his detractors that flow when he badly pronounces the words.

“They will say” he is with cognitive clumsiness! “,” Said Trump mockingly. “I will let you know when I will be. I will be one day. We will all be one day. But I will be the first to let you know.”

The long history of selective white house disclosure

There is a long history of presidents hiding their health challenges. For example, John F. Kennedy denied that he had Addison's disease among other medical diseases.

When Woodrow Wilson had a stroke, his wife and his doctor covered for him, noted Jeff Kuhlman, who was a doctor in the White Houses of Clinton, Bush and Obama.

“They covered for him for several months and they were not truthful with the American people,” Kuhlman said.

Although there is no law forcing the presidents to obtain physics, Kuhlman said that it was something that the public and the media are waiting for now.

Kuhlman wrote a book on the transformation of how doctors serve the president. He recently argued in an opinion article by the New York Times that the presidents should have their critical decision -making capacity evaluated thanks to in -depth cognitive tests, and not only the short screening exams like the one Trump has passed in the past.

“For me, the purpose of the physical for the president is to give him honest comments,” said Kuhlman.

That this honest feedback is also shared with the public is another question entirely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/09/nx-s1-5316357/trump-medical-exam

