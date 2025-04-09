China announces a price of 84% on American goods from Thursday as the trade war increases

China will impose a price of 84% on American imports while the trade war between the largest economies in the world increases again.

The Chinese finance ministry said that the new levy will come into force from Thursday.

He made this announcement on Wednesday when the United States began to impose a 104% levy on Chinese imports.

The Chinese price on American products was 34%.

The world markets have again lost ground after the announcement of Beijing.

Beijing has also announced commercial restrictions on 18 American companies, mainly in the defense sector.

Donald Trump remained provocative in the world of world chaos caused by his pricing policy. (Reuters: Nathan Howard))

While China launched his latest play, US President Donald Trump went to his social media platform, Truth Social, to encourage companies to move to America to avoid prices.

“It's time to move your business to the United States of America,” said Trump.

“Zero tariffs, and almost immediate electrical / energy branches and approvals. No environmental delays. Do not wait, do it now!”

China claims that the economic intimidation of Trump prices' Beijing says that Donald Trump's prices will increase the gap between rich nations and poor countries, while the countries of the region confront what to do next.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business Network that China’s increased prices increased for Beijing.

“I think it is regrettable that the Chinese do not want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst delinquents of the international trade system,” said Bessent.

He said that the Allies had discussed US officials from China's rebalancing of trade policies.

“This is the big victory here. The United States tries to rebalance towards more manufacturing. China must rebalance more consumption,” he said.

He warned that Beijing should not try to devalue his currency in response to American prices.

“If China begins to devalue, then it is a tax on the rest of the world and everyone will have to continue to increase their prices to compensate for devaluation. I therefore urge them not to do it and come to the table,” he said.

He has not excluded to withdraw Chinese actions from American exchanges, saying that all the options were taken into account.

The Shanghai stock markets were not immune to chaos around the world this week. (Photo AP: Andy Wong))

China has promised to “fight until the end” in the trade war with the United States.

“If the United States really wants to solve the problems by dialogue and negotiation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect and mutual profit,” the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said on Wednesday.

China launches the second WTO challenge

The Chinese Commerce Ministry also announced that it had also filed a new trial against the American price of 104% on Chinese products, which entered into force on Tuesday, American time.

He launched his initial call with the WTO against the American sampling policy last week.

Beijing told the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, which American prices had threatened to further destabilize world trade.

“The situation has dangerously increased. As a affected member, China expresses serious concerns and a firm opposition to this reckless decision,” China said in a statement to the WTO that was sent to Reuters.

“While China is opposed to commercial wars, it will firmly defend its legitimate interests.”

While Donald Trump's prices take effect, other major economies, including the European Union, prepare reprisals.

The United States's pricing policy has wiped billions of dollars in global markets since its revelation.

Despite the market chaos, President Trump remained provocative, describing his pricing program as “permanent”.

He also said he considered prices as the key to bringing countries around the world to the negotiating table to examine trade agreements.

