Politics
China announces a price of 84% on American goods from Thursday as the trade war increases
China will impose a price of 84% on American imports while the trade war between the largest economies in the world increases again.
The Chinese finance ministry said that the new levy will come into force from Thursday.
He made this announcement on Wednesday when the United States began to impose a 104% levy on Chinese imports.
The Chinese price on American products was 34%.
The world markets have again lost ground after the announcement of Beijing.
Beijing has also announced commercial restrictions on 18 American companies, mainly in the defense sector.
While China launched his latest play, US President Donald Trump went to his social media platform, Truth Social, to encourage companies to move to America to avoid prices.
“It's time to move your business to the United States of America,” said Trump.
“Zero tariffs, and almost immediate electrical / energy branches and approvals. No environmental delays. Do not wait, do it now!”
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business Network that China’s increased prices increased for Beijing.
“I think it is regrettable that the Chinese do not want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst delinquents of the international trade system,” said Bessent.
He said that the Allies had discussed US officials from China's rebalancing of trade policies.
“This is the big victory here. The United States tries to rebalance towards more manufacturing. China must rebalance more consumption,” he said.
He warned that Beijing should not try to devalue his currency in response to American prices.
“If China begins to devalue, then it is a tax on the rest of the world and everyone will have to continue to increase their prices to compensate for devaluation. I therefore urge them not to do it and come to the table,” he said.
He has not excluded to withdraw Chinese actions from American exchanges, saying that all the options were taken into account.
China has promised to “fight until the end” in the trade war with the United States.
“If the United States really wants to solve the problems by dialogue and negotiation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect and mutual profit,” the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said on Wednesday.
China launches the second WTO challenge
The Chinese Commerce Ministry also announced that it had also filed a new trial against the American price of 104% on Chinese products, which entered into force on Tuesday, American time.
He launched his initial call with the WTO against the American sampling policy last week.
Beijing told the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, which American prices had threatened to further destabilize world trade.
“The situation has dangerously increased. As a affected member, China expresses serious concerns and a firm opposition to this reckless decision,” China said in a statement to the WTO that was sent to Reuters.
“While China is opposed to commercial wars, it will firmly defend its legitimate interests.”
While Donald Trump's prices take effect, other major economies, including the European Union, prepare reprisals.
The United States's pricing policy has wiped billions of dollars in global markets since its revelation.
Despite the market chaos, President Trump remained provocative, describing his pricing program as “permanent”.
He also said he considered prices as the key to bringing countries around the world to the negotiating table to examine trade agreements.
ABC / Son
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-09/china-announces-84-per-cent-tariff-on-us-goods/105158558
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Universal is building a British theme park
- Malaysia said to welcome the XI of China from April 15
- We had enough with TKDN: Prabowo
- Former Wisconsin Football Star Slams program with brutal blunt tweet
- April 8, 2025 – News Donald Trump Presidency
- 'We need to help the first' – US tables in Trump rates
- The repercussions of the arrest of the mayors of Istanbul Forces for cancellation of the city event for Olympic sports leaders
- China increases prices on American products to 84%, while the EU also retaliates against Trump prices
- Disability Supporters Group Forums that take place this season
- How will the US Tariffs affect Italian food
- Toulsa non -profit
- Imran Khan supports the call to make Pakistan “hard state”