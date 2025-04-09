



President Trump calls for “drugs” rates while the stock market plunges

President Donald Trump spent the weekend during a golf tournament in Florida while the stock market continued to dive.

More Americans than not having uncertain or negative opinions of President Donald Trump's measures to upset the traditional American foreign policy, according to a new poll published on Tuesday.

The investigation was published by the Pew Research Center, based in Washington, which is described as a non -partisan “reservoir”. The results come almost three months in Trump's second term and seem to be among the first assessments that try to provide an overview of how Americans specifically see its international policies.

Trump has pursued a very different foreign policy from that of former president Joe Biden. He withdrew the United States from the international agreement as the Paris climate agreement and has ended many foreign aid programs. He sought to work in close collaboration with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, openly spoke of taking control of foreign territories such as Greenland and the Gaza Strip, and imposed prices on longtime American business partners.

Among the survey results:

More Americans “disapprove” that “approves” Trump's decision to leave the World Health Organization (45% v. 35%), leave the 2016 Paris climate agreement (46% against 32%) and end most American international development programs (USAID) (52% against 32%). Many Americans do not believe that Trump is implementing an approach to mediation between Russia and Ukraine as part of the efforts. A “plurality” (43% against 31%), according to Pew's survey, believe that Trump “favors Russia too much”, while 22% said they were not sure. Trump and Vice-President JD Vance accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being insufficiently grateful for American financial and military support at a meeting at the oval office in March. American public opinion was more mixed on the question of whether Trump was fair to the Israelis and the Palestinians in the context of their conflict in the Middle East. The interviewees showed that they considered it to promote Israelis from 31% to 29%, with 37% uncertain and 3% saying that it promotes Palestinians too much. At a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February, Trump launched the idea that the United States takes control of Gaza and reinstall the Palestinians elsewhere.

The investigation also took the measure of another foreign policy of the main ones: prices on American trade partners.

A majority of Americans interviewed said that Trump's samples from China in particular will be bad for the United States (52%) and bad for them personally (53%), with 19% and 20% uncertain, respectively. However, the investigation preceded Trump's announcement of generalized world prices, including other prices on China and its response in retaliation.

Despite this, Pew's conclusions have revealed that the Americans are about five times more likely to say that the increase in American prices on China will be bad for them because they must say that the prices will be beneficial.

PEW questioned 3,605 American adults from March 24 to 30. The survey, she said, was weighted to be representative of the American adult population by sex, race, ethnic, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. The surveys were carried out online or by phone with a live interviewer, and had a margin of error of more or less 1.9 percentage points.

Several surveys published during last week revealed that less than half of Americans approved the president, most of them pointing to the treatment of the economy by Trump as the reason for their reproaches.

Among the other results of the PEW survey:

By more than one margin of two to one, the Americans oppose rather than promoting the United States taking Greenland (53% against 23%) and Gaza (62% against 15%). Older adults (50+) were more likely to approve the actions of the Trump foreign policy than the youngest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2025/04/08/trump-foreign-policy-approval-rating/82987100007/

