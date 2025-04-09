PM Modi to visit Saudi Arabia this month to strengthen strategic links | Latest news from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Saudi Arabia this month to strengthen economic cooperation and strengthen strategic ties between the two countries in the midst of unsubscription in the geopolitical field, people familiar with the case said. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis should also be an opportunity for both parties to take stock of trade and investment relations (AP file photo) It will be the first visit to the country of Western Asia in more than four years and it will be a follow -up of the trip to India by the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in September 2023. Modi should be in the kingdom during the third week of April, shortly after a visit planned by the national security councilor Mike Waltz, said the people. The visit should be an opportunity for both parties to take stock of trade and investment relations, which have increased considerably in recent years. The bidirectional trade was worth $ 43.3 billion in 2023-24, Indian exports increasing during this period from 7.8% to almost $ 12 billion. India is currently the second Saudi trading partner and plays a key role in food security in Western Asian countries, rice exports worth around 1 billion dollars per year. The visit will also be an opportunity for Indian and Saudi leaders to exchange opinions on the situation in Gaza and efforts to put an end to the conflict of Israel-Hamas, and the work carried out on the Eastern Indian Eastern corridor (IMEC), said the people. Although the links in several spheres have developed considerably in the past five years, there have been differences between the Indian and Saudi sides on the recent expansion of the Brics group. The Saudi team wanted to become the only Arab country included during expansion and remained away from the last BRICS summit in 2024 despite the reception of an invitation to join. India's decision to buy a smaller Russian gross also led to a drop in oil imports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which continues to be among the three main energy suppliers for New Delhi. Saudi Arabia also houses one of the largest expatriate Indian communities in Western Asia. The number of Indian workers in Saudi Arabia increased 200,000 in 2023-24, while the number of registered Indian companies operating in the country has increased to 3,000, powered by a boom in sectors such as construction, infrastructure and services. The increase of almost 10% of the number of workers in 2023-24 took the strength of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia to 2.65 million and Indian officials expected also robust figures in the previous year. Bilateral defense relations have also increased and both parties are preparing for their third naval exercise. Indias First Defense Contract with Saudi Arabia in February 2024 The Indian Limited State ammunition (MIL) signed an agreement worth $ 225 million to provide artillery ammunition was followed by another agreement worth $ 80 million for artillery ammunition last year.

