China takes 84% ​​of prices on American imports as the commercial battle increases

China imposed 84% tariffs on American imports and Europe made its first decision on Wednesday as the World Trade War intensified.

The measures follow the radical rates of President Donald Trump against trade partners, in particular imposing cumulative charges of 104% on Chinese products.

Beijing retaliated after the American rates made vigor on Wednesday. His accusations will be imposed on Thursday, according to a government statement.

“China urges the United States to immediately correct its poor practices, to cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China and to properly resolve the differences with China by an equal dialogue on the basis of mutual respect,” the press release said.

The announcement pushed Europe stock markets Lower, but the S&P 500 has displayed early gains.

The European Union announced its first reprisal rates after the United States imposed 25% levies on EU exports in steel and aluminum last month.

The prices on American products worth around 23 billion dollars will take effect this month and target products such as soy, diamonds and poultry.

Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management, said that China had sent a “clear signal” that he intended to maintain his position despite the higher American rates.

“China can afford to wait. I don't expect a quick and easy way to get out of the current trade conflict,” said Zhang. “Damage to the two economies will soon become visible. The prospects for international trade and global economic growth are very uncertain.”

Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “China also wants to conclude an agreement, but they do not know how to start. We are waiting for their call.”

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told Fox Business on Wednesday that China's reluctance to negotiate was “unhappy” and said that she had “the most unbalanced economy in modern world history”.

Beijing promised on Tuesday to “fight until the end”.

“To judge by its actions, the United States does not seem serious to have interviews at the moment,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“If the United States really wants to speak, it should allow people to see that it is ready to treat others with equality, respect and mutual benefits.”

Narrow path

Analysts are preparing for a long dead end between the two mega savings.

“We see a narrow path to the resolution for the current price rank between the United States and China,” wrote Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“Even if the negotiations resume in the future, reaching a consensus can be difficult, which suggests that trade tensions could persist for an extended period.”

Marc Rowan, the CEO of Apollo, told CNBC that he expected that the Trump administration concludes agreements on prices with the “vast majority” of business partners.