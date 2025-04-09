PM Modi frequent the Navkar Mahamantra Barefoot in reverence, is seated by the AMG public





In a symbolic gesture of humility and reverence, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attended the Navkar Mahamantra program on Wednesday without wearing shoes and chose to sit among the public instead of occupying the platform. The Prime Minister's gesture was considered a brand of deep respect for the Jain spiritual tradition and the sacred character of the Mantra Navkar, which has a central meaning in jaïnism. By walking barefoot and refraining from taking the designated siege on stage, PM ways aimed to reflect the basic principles of humility and equality.

The Navkar Mahamantra, also known as Mantra Namokar, is a universal prayer venerated in Jainism and recited for inner peace, spiritual elevation and non-violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Divas of Navkar Mahamantra on Wednesday on Wednesday and thought about the deep spiritual impact of the Navkar Mahamantra, describing it as a guiding force which links the individual to society and described it as “center of faith”. Live events

Calling the Navkar Mahamantra the “center of our faith” and the “fundamental note of our life”, the PM Modi stressed that its value transcends the spiritual limits. Said of the Red Fort that a developed India means progress as well as heritage. Stressing the richness of Jain's contributions to intellectual and spiritual traditions of India, the Prime Minister described Jain's literature as “the backbone of the intellectual greatness of India”. The Prime Minister underlined the government's decision to grant the status of the classic language of Prakrit and Pali, two ancient Indian languages ​​deeply linked to Jain and Buddhist traditions. “This is why we have granted classical language status to Prakrit and Pali,” he said, stressing the cultural and learned meaning of these languages. Reading spirituality and national progress, the Prime Minister said: “A developed India means progress as well as heritage – an India that will not stop, which will not stop, which will affect large peaks without being cut off from its roots.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Divas of Navkar Mahamantra in Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, marking an important spiritual and cultural event dedicated to the Venerated Jain Chant. By participating in the event alongside members of the Jain community and the spiritual leaders, the Prime Minister led the collective song of the Navkar Mahamantra and described the moment as a spiritually energy and a unifying. The event was organized to celebrate the timeless teachings of Jain philosophy and promote the values ​​of inner peace, self -realization and harmony. The Divas of Navkar Mahamantra were observed in various places in India, but the central ceremony took place in Vigyan Bhawan. Religious scholars, jain monks, dignitaries and hundreds of disciples gathered to recite the former mantra venerated by the five supreme beings: Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas and Sadhus. The event also highlighted the accent put by Jain philosophy on non-violence, truth, self-discipline and inner transformation. PM Modi has reiterated the importance of adopting such values ​​in the world today to promote harmony and the brotherhood between communities. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister invited citizens to join the song of Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 am, describing it as a collective stage towards peace, strength and unity.



