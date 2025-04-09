Intelbrief / Netanyahus' visit to the White House highlights critical problems of foreign policy

At the front Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited US President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this week, where leaders discussed a range of questions, including Trumps prices, negotiations with Iran on his nuclear program, and Trkiye-Israel relations, in particular that tensions have increased on every role of countries in a Syrian Postad.

There have been a few questions about how Netanyahu will deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while the two countries are fighting for the influence in Syria, although Trump suggested that he could serve as a mediator to help the two leaders go beyond their differences.

Hamas was seriously degraded as a military force in Gaza but was not destroyed, as Netanyahu promised in the first weeks of the Israel military campaign.

Trump also revealed during the White House meeting that the United States has embarked on direct talks with Iran on its nuclear program, although it is not clear if key obstacles such as Iranian support for its proxies or its program of ballistic missiles will prove to be insurmountable.

Yesterday, the Israeli Supreme Court began to hear a case concerning Netanyahus' decision to fire Ronen Bar, Shin Bet chief, Israels Elite Internet Security Service. Its withdrawal could cause a constitutional crisis in Israel, which has led many Israelis to see it as a movement to undermine the democratic institutions of the country. The demonstrations against the power of power of Netanyahus and try to control the Israeli judicial power gave a tour of the country in the performance of the attacks of Hamas of October 7, 2023. The frequent demonstrations which revealed tens of thousands of Israelis had a negative impact on the military preparation of the failure of the Israel intelligence.

At home, Netanyahu helped cement her majority of coalitions in the Parliament of Israel. Abroad, Israel acted freely in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, politically and militarily embraced. However, there have been questions about how Netanyahu will deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while the two countries are fighting for the influence in Syria. Trump called Erdogan very intelligent and continued by saying that he could play a mediator's role between Netanyahu and the Turkish chief. Netanyahu is supported by his recent meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who welcomed Netanyahu and announced that Budapest would withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which requested accusation for Netanyahu and the former Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for their role in the Israel War in Gaza. On trade, the prices taken against Israel remained at 17%, without any progress on this front at the meeting, even if Netanyahu promised to eliminate the trade deficit of the Israel with the United States and to dismantle existing trade barriers.

In Gaza, where Israel restarted his military offensive against Hamas three weeks ago, Netanyahu received no pressure or repression from the Trump administration. While some suggest that the Biden administration has given Netanyahu a white check on Gaza, there were occasional conferences on human rights and warnings concerning the assembly of civilian victims. Trump provided praise on Netanyahu and said he was doing everything he could to release the hostages, saying that another ceasefire could be possible, even if offensive Israels in Gaza show no signs of slowdown. The survey in Israel shows that the majority of Israelis want the hostages to be released and want the end of the war in Gaza. Last week, Netanyahu, as well as other senior Israeli officials, announced that the FDI would begin to occupy a territory within Gaza, a change of counterinsurgency tactics and which could lead to prolonged occupation of the band. Hamas was seriously degraded as a military force in Gaza, but was not destroyed, as Netanyahu promised it in the first weeks of the Israel military campaign. Other Iranian axes of resistance proxies have also been attenuated, including Lebanese Hezbollah. The Houthis in Yemen, perhaps the least crazy about axis groups, have reversed an aggressive American bombing campaign that the American defense secretary Pete Hegseth, promised would be relentless.

During the meeting at the White House, Trump revealed that the United States has embarked on direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program, while the Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Aragchi, called them high-level indirects, which should start Oman on Saturday. Taking on social networks, Aragchi said: it is as much an opportunity as a test. The ball is in the Americas court. The American special envoy Steve Witkoff, who worked on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, will take the lead with Iran. Axios reported that Netanyahu is looking for a Libya model for Iran. In other words, the complete and complete dismantling of the Teherans nuclear program.

A major obstacle will be what Tehran is ready to capitulate. For example, while the Trump team wants to negotiate the support of the Irans to its proxies, the Iranians have always resisted this question. Tehran also said on several occasions that any negotiations on its ballistic missile program exceeded the scope of nuclear negotiations. It remains to be seen if it will prove to be insurmountable, but if an agreement is not concluded, the prospects for war continues in the Middle East will increase exponentially. The United States has moved equipment in the region to flex its muscles and to demonstrate its allies and adversaries that it is serious to find a path to follow, either by diplomacy or if everything else fails, by kinetic strikes. Most recently, the former UK ambassador to Iran, Sir Richard Dalton, said that the risk of war with Iran had never been higher. Referring to a possible military strike on Iran, if an agreement cannot be concluded, said Trump, we will therefore see if we can avoid it, but it arrives at a very dangerous territory, and I hope that these talks will be successful.