Support the coal industry of our country: today, President Donald J. Trump has signed a proclamation of two years of relief to a strict environmental rule of the Biden era to certain electrical power plants with coal, to protect the network and energy security of nations, and to save closure coal power plants.

The proclamation allows certain coal -fired power plants to comply with a less strict version of the standards rule (MATS) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the air toxic (MATS), instead of the more expensive version implemented by the Biden administration. This decision ensures that these factories are not forced prematurely offline due to the requirements of compliance inaccessible under the new rule.

Tackling the threat to national security and energy stability: President Trump recognizes that the defender of the excessive environment endorses the reliability of the energy of the Americas, economic vitality and national security.

Coal is essential to our network of nations, representing 16% of American electricity production. Compliance with standards in the Biden era requires the application of emission control technologies which, for many coal -fired power plants, are not commercially viable. The current compliance calendar of the Biden era rule could force generalized coal plantation closings, risking thousands of jobs and the stability of our electrical network. These closures could cause electricity shortages, increased dependence on foreign energy and increased vulnerability during crises. This relief is necessary to maintain operational coal power plants, protect energy security and allow time to viable technological solutions, avoiding wider risks for the economy of the Americas and defense preparation.

Balance environmental standards with American prosperity: President Trump has systematically hierarchical a pragmatic approach, guaranteeing support for environmental policies rather than undermining the economic strength of the Americas and national security.

President Trump sought to protect American industries while retaining standards that allow Americans to look and the most clean in the world. He ordered the EPA to repeal the Obama era's own energy plan during his first mandate, by replacing it with the affordable clean energy rule in 2019 which established achievable standards to preserve jobs while approaching emissions. He paused the expansion of windmills, recognizing their harmful environmental impact, especially on fauna, often prevails over their advantages. He defended an energy dominance strategy, strengthening the domestic production of oil and gas to reduce dependence on foreign energy while maintaining practical environmental surveillance. Its approach encourages industry to develop profitable solutions such as improving emission technologies rather than imposing unrealizable mandates that risk economic disruption.

