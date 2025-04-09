Trump voters are ready to trust him on prices, but there are signs of cracks in the coalition





While President Donald prevails on pricing plans that have changed the actions and economists warning of a broader economic slowdown, many supporters of Trumps say that they support this decision in the context of a broader vision of the American economy, even if prices are increasing.

But a slice of Trump 2024 voters is deeply concerned, illustrating the real potential political danger for the president and his party.

In interviews, 20 Trump voters in the swing state who participated in the NBC News national survey of the past few months spoke of Trump and his prices after the president's policy was announced last week. Most are entirely on board with Trumps Vision, much explicitly saying that they are willing to experience short -term economic pains if it means realizing its vision of reorganizing the world economy for the benefit of the Americas or is cautiously optimistic that prices will be effective negotiation tools.

Veronica Rogers, a retiree in Georgia, was one of those who said that the long-term objectives to bring jobs to the United States prevail over her concerns about temporary prices.

Whether in the short term, or that is in the long term, I don't know. I am not an economist. But I know there are billions and billions of dollars that can be spent here to build the industry to avoid paying prices. So that seems good to me, she said. She was amazed that some people were decreed by the extent of Trumps prices, noting how frequency he spoke of prices during the campaign.

Nothing they are doing is news for the people who voted for him, Rogers, 63, said.

However, a handful of voters, including those who supported Trump in 2020 and 2024, warned that its pricing deployment threatens to waste one of its main campaign promises: reducing the prices of long -term Americans. The NBC news survey led in March, before Trump fully revealed his price plans, revealed that a majority of Americans (55%) disappear his management of inflation and the cost of living, while 54% disapproved of his management of the economy overall. GOP members were much more likely to give Trump transit notes than the self -employed and the Democrats, but about 1 in 10 Republican expressed his dissatisfaction with his management of key issues.

The song at the moment is just to piss off the Democrats, and I think that his kind of work, but no, I am not really too satisfied with the way things are going at the moment. He really got out of the wall, said Cathy Phillips, a 64 -year -old Pennsylvanian who had voted for Trump in 2020 and 2024.

I scratch the money, I know how difficult it is for us, she continued. I cannot imagine how hard it is for the elderly who are even older than us. Something should give somewhere.

Trust Trump

However, for many of these voters, prevails over the decision to put heavy prices on some of the largest trade partners in the Americas, such as the European Union, China and Vietnam, as well as most other countries, is exactly what they have registered.

I have the impression that everything for which I voted has already concluded and even more, said Melanie Renaud, a dental hygienist of 52 years of North Caroline.

Some people point to local factories that have closed and moved jobs abroad, leaving behind ruined communities, to plead for drastic stages to bring jobs to the United States, others believe that some of the exorbitant rate rates are a long-term negotiation tactic aimed at convincing countries to make immediate concessions that will help the US economy in the long term. Others said it was a necessary response to an economy they believed did not work for them.

This trade war must occur so that fair trade occurs. And once the fair trade is completed, I think the prices will even be fell, said Reece Westfall, a Pennsylvania Republican aged 30.

There is much more to do with everything, continued Westfall, echoing the recent arguments of Trump administration officials, including the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on NBC News meets the press.

Donna J., 55, who refused to give his family name, said that if her part of the North Carolina had a long history of textile mills like the one in which her grandfather worked, the city has mainly folded back on it once this factory closed. To which you get used to it, sometimes, it is the very thing that will kill you, she said the way the globalized economy has injured communities like hers. She said that Americans had to learn a certain patience and understand that it is for the improvement of everyone, qualifying the prices an example of promises of trumpees, the promises held.

Some criticize movements

But other voters who supported Trump criticized the presidents' approach. David, a Wisconsin man who voted for Trump in 2020 and 2024, said the administration threw spaghetti on the wall to see what sticks. (Like others who criticized Trump, he refused to share his last name due to concerns about remuneration or harassment.)

I cannot see a reasonable short-term businessman by looking at this and saying that I am convinced that I can invest millions of dollars in a new production installation and create new jobs in the United States, he said, adding later, I expected a more reasoned and logical deployment.

David said he had voted for Trump because of the economy, believing that a continuation of Biden's administration policies if Kamala Harris had won the election would not have been good for the country.

But despite his hesitations on the economic policies of prevailing on the prevail, David said that he would still vote for him if he had a chance to do a fact of doing, even if it was a support in its own right.

I would like to think there would be a better option in the future, he added.

Another voter of Trump, who refused to give his name or family name due to concerns about harassment or reprisals, said he was now considering his vote for Trump as a big mistake. The 64-year-old Arizona Man said his retirement savings have dropped 35% in recent weeks, and may now have to delay retirement.

This happened without any reasonable explanation, he said that I did not understand. I do not understand how to declare a trade war on the world, how to betray the allies, I cannot understand it.

See a potential output strategy

Many Trump voters who spoke to NBC News said they did not think that high prices would last, predicting rather that they would force other countries at the negotiating table.

I would not be surprised if, in the months or two next, we see a lot of these countries making bilateral negotiations, said John, a 30 -year -old man from Arizona who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2024 but supported Joe Biden in 2020.

Part of these extremely high prices are designed, in a sense, in my belief, to obtain more from these countries, he continued.

In the end, some of the most ardent supporters said they would personally be willing to take their pieces now, both in terms of potential prices and an unstable stock market, if that meant that the president's plans to redirect the world economy succeed, because they think that this will leave a better future for their children.

I'm ready not to look at my [401k] daily numbers. I am ready to trust President Trump that he will turn around, said Jodi L., a 62 -year -old Michigan man. I have to do my part. I can call and complain whatever I want, but I think it's on the right track to change this country. I believe in him and what he said he would be proven in less than 100 days.

I'm ready to take it if that's what it takes in the long term.

Sherry Behr, a 67 -year -old Republican from Pennsylvania, said: I trust President Trump, in six months, a year, start to see a difference.

Most Trump's voters said they couldn't imagine a scenario that would support them for him. But some have noted that there could be a financial breakdown depending on the price height and for how long.

If it goes like $ 100 for a pair of shoes, for stupid shoes, then I was going to have problems, said Nyssa, a 33 -year -old household in Pennsylvania, who said that she had supported Trump in the hope that he would lower the prices of the grocery store. But a few dollars here and there will not be really trouble.

And for some smaller, the tariff debate has shown that Trump does not have a key promise, either due to a lack of perceived attention or the push to prioritize revenge on solutions.

David, the man of the Wisconsin, noted that Trump had specifically criticized the Biden administration on high prices during the 2024 campaign.

And then shortly after having come into office, the whole piece suddenly changes, and it is like, well, that certain prices increased, he said.

Chelsea Linares, a 33-year-old insurance account manager in Georgia, told NBC News that Trumps work on the economy had been a slower start than I would say that myself and others have planned, noting that prices are still high. Although she is always optimistic, she thinks it will get worse before he improves.

Even people who support Trump will probably be more upset than they thought, she said, adding that she always supported him.

Blake, a Trump's triple voter from Arizona who has around thirty, described himself as someone in full ideological agreement with the president on many questions. He said he would have marked Trump a 10/10 for his administrative efforts in his first days on issues such as immigration and the end of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

But it broke out the deployment of the price as lazy, adding that the push could waste the total control of Washington that the voters gave the Republicans after the 2024 elections.

I could be wrong, but I think the way they got out with that to maximize the pain without necessarily optimizing the speed we recover, he said.

