The EUS response to Donald Trumps prices could be spicy





She scolded me for half an hour, saying that I was a complete idiot, joked Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakias on March 31. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, had just chased him for having bilaterally spoken with the Trump administration on trade and prices. He had violated the first rule of the club to combat the trade in European unions: you, a national leader, do not speak of trade. The EU speaks with one voice.

Graphic: the economist

What the EU will say in response to Donald Trumps Tariff Rampage is still being negotiated. It is far from the harder victim affected by the prices that America implemented on April 9: the EUS rate is now set at 20%, well below Chinas at 104% or 46% of Vietnams. The instinct of many in Europe is to retaliate in kind. But to crush Global Stockmarkets (see graphic), and the Chinese have swingent counter-tale (April 9, he announced another increase, to 84%), may have already given Trump enough decline. The EU, as the largest trading partner in the Americas, has chosen to take a few weeks to develop a more measured and targeted response.

Europe has a big advantage. Unlike America, it is always negotiated with the rest of the world in the same terms as before. This will limit economic damage. It is a question of reassuring resources and markets, explains Lvaro Muoz, managing director of Amfresh, a large Spanish producer of fresh products. Bureaucracy loving EUS rules is now an asset, promising a reassuring measure of stability. With investors who are afraid that a World Trade War will cause a recession, high European counter-trials would only worsen damage. Instead, European governments could counter American prices hanging over their savings by spending more. The European Central Bank could also reduce interest rates faster.

Graphic: the economist

Until now, managers of managers have been largely consistent. Nothing can be excluded, all the instruments are on the table, said Emmanuel Macron, the French president, immediately after the announcement of the price. The EU will react with proportionality, unity and strength which comes from the largest commercial block in the world, supported by Pedro Schez, Prime Minister of SPAINS. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, prepares a visit to the White House to negotiate on behalf of Europe, with a collective message.

In a way, Mr. Trump missed the opportunity to sow discord. His prices treat the EU as a single commercial block, as it is legally; The application of different rates to different countries would have opposed them to each other (see graphic). His speech on the annex of Greenland, on the other hand, even led the Hungarians generally mites to support the common European line.

But the maintenance of the unit can be delicate. Mr. Macron welcomed the major manufacturers and exporters of the Palais d'Elyse to urge them to suspend investments in America. Not everyone was happy. German officials fear that companies can put pressure for favors in Washington, undermining the collective response of EUS. Politicians do not want to let a good crisis get lost stroking American technological companies; Ireland, which welcomes many American technological companies, the European head office, has been horrified predictable. France and Italy have their own painful spots: they successfully pleaded to exempt whiskey from the EU reprisal measures for the previous steel prices of the Americas, after Mr. Trump threatened that the targeting of alcohol would lead to a 200% tariff on European wine.

How the decisions are made will import. Under the EU treaties law, prices are a question for the commission to set itself up by itself. But for heavier countermeasures such as the restriction of market access, a qualified majority of the governments of the Member States is necessary. And certain parts of the commercial defense arsenal remain firmly in the national hands. The increase in taxes on American technology giants is something that national governments can do, for example; The taxation of companies exceeds the delivery of the commissions.

Ms. von der Leyen has already repeated an old EU offer to eliminate prices on all industrial goods between the block and America; Trump agreed to work towards such a zero-tail agreement in 2018, after a commercial spit at his first mandate. This time, he rejected the offer immediately, demanding that the EU to buy $ 350 billion in fossil fuels (roughly its total annual energy imports) to enter its good graces.

The European response will probably combine three things. First of all, it will show force. Robert Habeck, outgoing vice-chancellor of the Germanys, said that the EU should consider using its fiercest tool: the anti-coercion instrument (ACI). The ACI allows the EU to use a wide range of measures beyond the rates to retaliate in countries which exert economic pressure on its Member States. These could include blocking the export of products that Americans will find it difficult to replace or exclude certain American companies from the European market. Mr. Trumps Tariff Aggression is a manual case. The ACI needs weeks or months to go from an investigation to a final decision, which is well suited to bring Mr. Trump to the table. It is a tool proportionate to the size and power of the EUS. But European leaders always shrink from using it.

The second element is a constant ratchet of pricing threats as a means of putting pressure for negotiations. Trump first imposed the steel and aluminum prices, the second automotive rates and the new third -party reprisal rates. This also allows the EU to gradually intensify. On April 7, he presented his list of prices to counter metal products; These were approved during a vote on April 9. These metal prices affect EU exports of around 26 billion, but the block decided to retaliate against a smaller quantity of American exports, indicating that it does not want a trade war. The next step could be reprisals for automotive prices; The responses to Mr. Trumps' wider rates will probably be last.

The third part of the probable response is support for affected European companies. Mr. Snchez met with business leaders immediately after the announcement of Mr. Trumps' tariff and presented a 14 billion 14 billion plan, including 5 billion credit guarantees to companies with liquidity problems due to lost orders. (The Spanish chief spoke in front of a display panel reading our values ​​are not for sale, our [wines] are.) The tariff war caused a rare epidemic of bipartite in the Spain which normally polarized politics. Other countries are sure to relieve their own companies. For its part, the European Central Bank at its meeting next week could announce an unexpected unexpected rate to lighten the dark mood.

The EU now has an unusual opportunity to give up protectionism and become the world's main free trade champion. Unfortunately, he will probably not grasp it. Instead, Europe wants to erect obstacles to prevent global overproduction from washing on its coast as the Americas market ends. Ms. von der Leyen clearly indicated it during a call on April 8 with Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Chinas. This would be the ideal time to reduce the absurd tariffs of Europe on agricultural imports, but this is not discussed. Many officials say they want more commercial agreements; France takes another look at the agreement concluded in December between the EU and the Mercosur, a South American commercial block, which it had refused to sign. But the block has not yet taken into account the more daring movements, as applied to join the CPTPP of 12 members, the commercial agreement oriented towards Asia which succeeded in the transpacific partnership after America abandoned during Mr. Trumps' first term.

Another rule of the club to combat trade is that the fights last as long as they owe it. With the world order and the security of Europe at stake, this trade war is undoubtedly more than prices. The same goes for the objectives of Europe. What does Republicans take to abandon Trump, or the party to lose the two houses in mid-term? Ask a Brussels Wonk. And is it worth a recession in Europe? The answer is probably yes.

