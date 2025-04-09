Imran Khan supports the call to make Pakistan “hard state”





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, is represented during a lawyer agreement in Lahore, on September 21, 2022. Afpimran known as “hard state” to guarantee the rule of law. The party founder highlights the importance of guaranteeing equal justice. The legislators of the platform protest within Parliament.

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said on Wednesday that the founder of incarceration of the Imran Khan party had supported Pakistan a “hard state”, stressing the importance of ensuring equal justice for all citizens.

Addressing Geo News, Gohar quoted Imran saying that a “hard state” would guarantee the rule of law and the uniform implementation of justice.

“Imran said Pakistan should not remain a gentle state, where the law is not constantly confirmed,” he added.

The 71-year-old cricket player who has become a politician, who has been behind bars since August 2023 after being reserved in several cases of corruption to terrorism, apparently supported the declaration made by the chief of staff of the army (COAS) Asim Munir.

Last month, the head of the army blamed the image of “the gentle state” for the loss of innocent lives in the midst of increasing terrorist activities, asking how long they [armed forces] will fill the “gaps in governance” with the blood of martyrs.

“We need better governance … We should make Pakistan a difficult state,” he said by attacking a high-level camera meeting in the Parliamentary Commission for National Security, which was ignored by the main opposition parties, including the former ruling party.

The camera session came in the context of the rise in terrorism to Pakistan, including a great terrorist attack on a traveler train in the Mushqaf region in the Bolan district in Baloutchistan.

Dozens of activists, affiliated with the Balutchistan Liberation Army (Bla), exploded a railroad track and attacked the Jaffar Express on Tuesday, transporting more than 440 passengers who were taken hostage.

The security forces, after a complex clearance operation, neutralized 33 attackers and saved the passengers hostage.

Addressing the crucial session, Coas Munir said that no program, movement or individual is superior to national security. “If this country exists, we too, therefore, is nothing more important to us than its security,” he added.

“All the elements of national power must operate in unison to achieve sustainable stability,” he said, saying that it was a struggle for the country's survival and the future of future generations.

Protest in parliament

Meanwhile, PTI members organized a demonstration within Parliament.

The demonstration, led by the head of the opposition to the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, saw the legislators singing slogans calling for Khan's freedom.

Addressing journalists, Ayub condemned the current treatment of PTI leaders and workers, declaring: “When the Constitution and the Act are ignored, there is no room for investment.”

Ayub also criticized the government's legislators who suggested that if the party founder asked for forgiveness, the question could be resolved.

“Yesterday we were subjected to violence,” he added, referring to the detention of Imran's sisters and other party leaders.

He also described as important PTI personalities, notably Bushra Bibi, Yasmin Rashid, Mahmood Rashid, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Salar Kakaar, as “political prisoners”.

“We are all ready to sacrifice everything, even our lives, but we will remain faithful to Imran,” he added.

