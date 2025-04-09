



The arrest and detention of the mayor of Istanbuls, Ekrem Mamolu, last month, forced the cancellation of an international conference of Olympic officials and sports leaders in the city

Lausanne, Switzerland – Arrest and Detention of the mayor of Istanbuls, Ekrem MamoluLast month, forced the cancellation of an international conference of managers of the Olympic Games and Sports Deposits because of the city. The Sportcord event was scheduled from June 9 to 12 in Istanbul who wishes to host summer matches in 2036 or 2040, in a project closely linked to the mayor. gently, who Press for the offer to the Paris Olympic Games Last year, was considered a future opponent of the elections of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mamolu was arrested on March 19 and faces accusations of corruption and terrorism which, according to observers, are politically motivated. The protests following brought Hundreds of thousands of people in the streets of Istanbul. The sportscord organizers have cited the evolution of the political context for their decision to cancel an event generally assisted by leaders of the International Olympic Committee and influential Olympic Sports. Mamolu's detention led to political disturbances, said Sportcord, stressing that his absolute priority was the security and well-being of the delegates. Consequently, several fundamental conditions for the accommodation of the event could no longer be met, and it was decided that the event could no longer continue. This is the last cancellation of Sportcord which was held once since 2019 last year in Birmingham, England, with disturbances due to the Pandemic of Covid-19 and the military invasion of Russia of Ukraine. Istanbuls expected the rivals to welcome the future editions of the summer games include offers from India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Hungary. The IOC now does not put any fixed calendar for choosing Olympic hosts. Favorite options After discreet and criticism say that opaque lobbying is invited to participate in exclusive talks before being confirmed finally during a rubber stamp vote by the members of the IOC without rival on the ballot. ___ AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

