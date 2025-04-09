Malaysia said to welcome the XI of China from April 15





Kuala Lumpur – The Malaysian government announced on April 9 that it will welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three -day visit next week, while the two countries are struggling with prices imposed by the United States. The state visit will take place from April 15 to 17, said Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil. Cabinet ministers have been informed that this visit is not only planned but is one of the efforts of governments … to see better trade relations with various countries, including China, Fahmi told journalists. Mr. Xis Visit marks his first trip to Malaysia since Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took office. The two met in Beijing in November 2024. While US President Donald prevails over world market prices, China will consolidate its economic and diplomatic foot in the region. China Washingtons Economic Rival, but also a large trading partner was the most difficult, the prices imposed on its products now reaching 104% of 104%. Malaysia, the third economy in the Southeast Asia, was struck by a 24%price, although others in the Asean block of 10 members saw some of the most difficult samples. While China retaliated against Washington with clean samples, the governments of Southeast Asia have chosen the path of dialogue. Malaysia, which is the rotating president of the Anase Regional Bloc in 2025, will organize a special meeting of Anase economic ministers on April 10 to discuss how to meet Mr. Trumps. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar called on April 8 to Southeast Asian countries to stay firmly together. The visit of Chinese leaders is like a group of friends huddling together for heat against difficult weather conditions, said political analyst Oh Ei Sun of the Pacific Research Center of Malaysia. The main message of XIS would be that China is in solidarity with Southeast Asia in the midst of this socio-economic difficulty, Oh told AFP. But of course, we would like to see it in more concrete forms in terms of more Chinese investment in Malaysia and the purchase of Malaysian goods by China for example, he added. AFP JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/malaysia-says-to-host-chinas-xi-from-april-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos