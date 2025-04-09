



President Donald Trump said that countries “embrace my ass” by trying to conclude an agreement with the United States after having imposed radical prices on trading partners around the world.

Speaking at a dinner of the National Committee of the Republican Congress (NRCC) on Tuesday evening, Trump said that the countries “would want to conclude an agreement” with the United States, while he also struck the Republicans who were expressed against his tariff plans.

“I'm going to see a rebellious republican, a guy who means the gallery, say:” I think the congress should resume negotiations, “said Trump. “Let me say to you: you don't negotiate as I negotiate.”

President Donald Trump speaking on Tuesday at the White House in Washington DC. Trump said countries “embrace my ass” trying to conclude an agreement with the United States after his radical rates. President Donald Trump speaking on Tuesday at the White House in Washington DC. Trump said countries “embrace my ass” trying to conclude an agreement with the United States after his radical rates. Alex Brandon / AP Why is it important

Trump's speech came in an economic context of net losses and fears of a recession following his prices.

China was the most difficult with a tariff of 104% to all imports from Wednesday. This comes after China has sworn to “fight until the end” in the trade war.

What to know

Trump on Tuesday evening defended his “reciprocal” prices he announced on April 2, saying that the United States would make “much better” as a result.

Trump added that several countries wanted to negotiate an agreement with the United States to avoid paying the so-called “Liberation Day” rates. Japan, South Korea and Italy are among the affected countries that are now trying to reach a new trade agreement with the United States

Trump also struck a republican who spoke out against his pricing plans, arguing that the Congress “should resume negotiations”.

While not mentioning the legislator by name, Trump seemed to refer to Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul, who was one of the most vocal Gops of the President's prices.

Paul argued that the congress should affirm its constitutional power to regulate the prices.

The senator of Iowa, Chuck Grassley, also presented a bill which would force the congress to approve all the new prices, which benefit from several Republicans, including the former chief of the GOP Senate, Mitch McConnell.

During his NRCC speech, Trump said he didn't need “a guy telling me how to negotiate.”

What people say

President Trump said during his NRCC speech on Tuesday: “This is the largest transaction in the history of our country. These countries are calling us, kissing my ass. They die from wanting to conclude an agreement.” Please, please, sir, will conclude an agreement. I will do anything. I will do anything, sir. “”

“And then I will see a rebellious republican, you know, a guy who wants the gallery, say, I think the congress should take the negotiations. Let me tell you that you are not negotiating as I negotiate.”

Senator Rand Paul said on Tuesday at CNBC: “How did we all get here? All the debate is so fundamentally upside down and upside down, it is based on an error. And the error is as follows; this in a trade, someone has to lose. Each exchange that occurs on the market is mutually beneficial. If you want to sell your exchange.

“No American consumer is negotiated with China. They exchange with Walmart, or they can buy something in China, but they buy something they want individually, and they make a decision. Trade is always a victory, wins. You could artificially make this accounting between countries and say:” Oh, look at this trade deficit “. But I have a commercial deficit, or people who pulled me up.

Senator Chuck Grassley posted on X, formerly Twitter on Tuesday: “Congress delegated too much of its authority to the president of the commercial extension of 62 / Trade law of 74. That said, I support the agenda of President Trump to reduce the rates and non -tariff obstacles.

What happens next

Trump announced during his NRCC speech that he would soon impose prices on pharmaceutical products from foreign countries, which, according to him, will encourage pharmaceutical companies to move to the United States

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-countries-kissing-my-ass-tariffs-2057223 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos