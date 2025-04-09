



Its started.

At 12:01 p.m. (04:01 GMT) on Wednesday, US President Donald Trumps reciprocal trade rates was triggered. And no country has been struck worse than China, which now actually makes a 104% levy on the goods it sells in the United States.

Even if Washington has decided to start negotiations with other trade partners targeted by prices, new levies from Beijing mean that all that the United States imports from China will cost more than double what it did two months ago. In response, China quickly increased its 84%American prices.

The stock markets have denounced since the announcement of American prices of the past few weeks in dozens of countries, while investors have prepared for the benefits of what is now a world trade war.

For his part, Trump has long accused other countries, in particular China, of exploiting the United States on trade, of launching its protectionist program as necessary to revive national manufacturing and re-shores American jobs.

What is the status of American-Chinese prices?

On February 3, Trump imposed an additional 10% rate on all goods from China, in addition to various prices taken during the first Trump administration in 2017-2021 and the administration of former American president Joe Biden in 2021-2025.

Then, on March 5, Trump doubled the rate of Chinese imports at 20%. On April 2, he noted it by 34% additional up to 54% in total.

Last Friday, April 4, China announced a reciprocal rate of 34% on American imports.

Trump has increased the temperature again by threatening even more prices unless Beijing withdraws its samples from American products.

If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above its trade abuses already in the long term by tomorrow, on April 8, 2025, the United States will impose additional prices on China by 50%, from April 9, Trump said on its social platform of truth on Monday.

While the hours were moving away, Trump remained confident that Beijing would complete. China also wants to conclude an agreement, but they do not know how to start, wrote the American president in an article on social networks. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!

It's not. Instead, Beijing has increased its price on American products to 84% on Wednesday.

What did China said in response to Trumps prices?

Announcing its latest series of American export prices on April 9, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said Beijing had the firm will and the abundant means of taking the necessary countermeasures and fighting until the end.

History and facts have proven that the increase in the United States of the prices will not solve its own problems, the statement said.

Instead, it will trigger strong fluctuations on the financial markets, will increase the inflation pressure of the United States, will weaken the American industrial base and increase the risk of an American economic recession, which will only turn over on itself.

In a statement the day before, on April 8, the Ministry of Commerce also made combative openings, saying that Washingtons' actions were completely baseless and a form of economic intimidation.

Beijing defends reciprocal prices and said they were aimed at protecting the sovereignty, security and interest in Chinas development, as well as the maintenance of a balanced international commercial market.

Elsewhere, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Lin Jian, said that we are not troublemakers, but we do not tighten when the problems come to us.

How do the prices have an impact on the economy of Chinal?

Despite growing tensions between the United States and China, Washington and Beijing remain large business partners.

According to the Office of the US trade representative, America imported $ 438.9 billion in Chinese products last year.

This represents approximately 3% of the Chinese total gross domestic product (GDP), which depends strongly on exports.

In a shared relationship with customers on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs said that he expects the last Trumps prices would cause GDP of Chinas up to 2.4%.

The investment bank provides for a growth of 4.5% for this year, citing concerns that the tactics proven by China to re -enhance exports through countries such as Vietnam and Thailand to bypass American rates will become less effective now than Trump has erected trade barriers worldwide.

This 4.5% is lower than the official growth target of Chinese governments 5% for 2025.

UBS analysts are even more pessimistic: they have said that prevailing on tariff increases could reduce the economic growth rate of Chinas only 4% in 2025. And this assumes that the government is engaged in large budgetary expansion [i.e. extra public investment].

The Chinese economy has already increased at a slower rate than when Trump took office. The last trade war came while China is struggling with a deflation, a real estate market struck by the crisis and high debt levels.

In 2018, when Trump launched his first trade war against China, the official growth figure of Beijing GDP was 6.6%.

However, for Jayati Ghosh, professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, China is still better prepared than most countries to manage the benefits of Trumps' commercial salvo.

How did Beijing respond so far?

Al Jazeeras Beijing correspondent Katrina Yu said Chinese officials are working to protect themselves against stock market shocks.

The government has the capacity to intervene strongly, said Yu.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Chinas Li Qiang said that the government was fully able to cover itself against unfavorable external influences.

On the same day, several public investment companies such as Chengtong and Huijin have promised to increase investment in equity and STEM financial market sales.

Yu noted that Chinese scholarships have performed better than elsewhere in Asia.

The composite index of Shanghais SSE displayed 1.1% gains on Wednesday, while Shenzhens is composed increased by 2.2%. Meanwhile, the Japan Nikkei index decreased by 3.9%.

THE [Chinese] The government really seeks to stabilize the stock market. This seems to work so far, but investors here are still very anxious, said Yu.

What will China do then?

To alleviate the impact of prices, Beijing will probably focus on interior stimulation and stimulate links with its business partners to achieve a growth target of around 5%, said Ghosh, an economy teacher.

I expect new reductions from Chinas [already] Low interest rates as well as more loans by local governments and assistance to export workers affected, she told Al Jazeera.

Ghosh suggested that China is quietly stimulating exports to business partners, especially in the world South, through measures such as loans and debt relief.

She also said that the Central Bank of Chinas could allow the Yuan to depreciate, thus reducing export prices and compensating for some of the loss of prices.

Although Ghosh said that the Chinese economy of $ 20 billions should be able to absorb the blow of American prices, some economists have expressed their concern about Beijing's budgetary position.

On April 3, the Fitch rating agency downgraded the sovereign credit rating of Chinas, citing a rapid increase in public debt and risks for public finances, while political decision -makers are preparing to protect the economy from increasing prices.

For Ghosh, however, there is a Western tendency to see the imminent collapse of the Chinese economy.

I am much more concerned with the American economy, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/9/trumps-tariff-war-whats-at-stake-for-chinas-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos