Turkey is looking for three -year mandates for journalists covering imamoglu demonstrations

A Turkish prosecutor requests three -year -old mandates for seven arrested journalists while covering the demonstrations against the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu.

The Office of the Chief Prosecutor of Istanbul filed an indictment against Bulent Kilic, Kurtulus Ari, Yasin Akgul, Zeynep Kuray, Gokhan Kam, Ali Onur Tosun and Hayri Tunc for violation of a law prohibiting participation in nonancred protests.

Journalists were arrested on March 24 for having covered a demonstration in front of the town hall in the Istanbul region in Sarachane against the arrest of Imamoglu. They were released a few days later under judicial surveillance.

The indictment said that journalists said their presence during the demonstration was in the context of journalism and photojournalism activities, but that no evidence could be obtained during the file exams to verify their declarations to this fact.

At least 139 people arrested following Sarachane demonstrations were charged by the prosecutor's office.

New Mee Newsletter: Dispatch of Jerusalem Register to get the latest ideas and analysis on



Turkish union journalists (TGS) criticized the indictment on X.

“Neither journalism nor participation in meetings and demonstrations as constitutional law are a crime,” they wrote.

Despite an official ban, the demonstrations swept Turkey since Imamoglu, a popular opposition leader and upcoming presidential candidate who could potentially challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was arrested on March 19.

Thousands of people were arrested in response, while the government said that more than 150 police officers were injured.

Turkey has been regularly describe As the worst jail of journalists in the world by media freedom organizations.

Protests in Türkiye: orders of the court of Istanbul Liberation of arrested journalists Learn more

The Party in power of justice and development of President Erdogan (AKP) and the previous Turkish administrations have long been accused of having suppressed press freedom, with repression against critical journalists degenerating considerably after the attempted coup of 2016.

Erol Onderoglu, head of Turkey for journalists Without Borders (RSF), told Middle East Eye that there was a deep concern about “impunity” from which the security services benefited when it was a question of targeting media workers.

“Looking at the high scale of demonstrations, we have noticed a radical and extremely type of intervention concerning the exercise of the media which has once again shown us that the right to report freely is perhaps the last priority of the government and the police,” he said.

Onderoglu, who has faced the prison for his media work himself, said the arrest of journalists from the France-Pressée agency also proved that those who worked for international media had no additional protection compared to local newspapers.

“The main objective seems to be the prevention of coverage, reports and images reflecting police brutality,” he said.

Trial `junta ''

Thousands of other Turkish students protested in Istanbul and the capital Ankara following a lull during the Ramadan Sacred Muslim month.

Imamoglu was confirmed last month by the Popular Republican Party (CHP) as a candidate for the next presidential election. The mayor's ratings suggest that he could potentially defeat Erdogan and end the AKP rule.

Erdogan accused the CHP of seeking to overthrow his government by non -democratic means by beating demonstrations against them.

The Turkish opposition launches the boycott of consumers on imprisoned students Learn more

Erdogan's lawyer, Huseyin Aydin, filed a criminal complaint on CHP chief on Tuesday, Ozgur Ozel, after accused the president of leading a “junta” in Türkiye.

“A criminal complaint was filed with the prosecutor's office in Ankara for insulted the president,” said Aydin.

Ozel told a party meeting on Sunday that “Turkey is governed by a junta who was afraid of the elections, is afraid of his opponents and is afraid of the nation”.

“”[Erdogan is] The president of a junta who targets those who have the support of the people and those who could become his rivals, “he added.

Article 299 of the Turkish Criminal Code “insults the president” a crime and was used thousands In recent decades, often targeting government criticism.