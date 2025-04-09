Open letter subject: concerns of the alumni for the alleged falsification of a diploma of Joko Widodo





Open letter Subject: concern of the elders for the alleged falsification of a diploma of Joko Widodo HAS

Dear. Chancellor of Gadjah Mada University

In Bulaksumur, yogyakarta Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, Goodbye to all of us. Regarding respect and love for Alma Mater, I have delivered this open letter as a form of deep concern for the question which, since the last times, was widely disseminated in the alleged diploma in the name of Joko Widodo Dr., who would be a former student of the Faculty of Forestry UGM. This question does not only concern the person of a former state official, but led to the big name of the University of Gadjah Mada in the vortex of public opinion full of prejudices. I am sure that the Mother of the Chancellor understands how important it is to maintain academic integrity and institutional reputation in the middle of the era of the disclosure of information as it is today. As a former students of the Faculty of Literature UGM (now FIB) which has a strong emotional relationship with the Bukaksumur campus, I feel called to transmit moral anxiety. I was active in Shalahuddin's studio, an Islamic movement Da'wah through art and culture. One of our monumental works is the staging of the Lautan Hijab theater of Emha Ainun Nadjib at the UGM Student Center, in September 1988. This performance brought together more than 5,000 spectators and made history, not only in the world of campus show, but also in a change in the culture of Muslim women in Indonesia. We then carried out work in various cities, notably Malang, Makassar, Madiun and Surabaya. As part of the intellectual history and the culture of the campus, I feel responsible for maintaining the good name of the UGM. However, when the question of the counterfeit pretender of diploma continues to emerge with various forensic analyzes, administrative irregularities, as well as public questions to which has not been fully answered, the attitude of silence or unilateral clarification of the institution can really create the impression of omission and weaken public confidence. I did not want to judge anyone, but I invited UGM to welcome the process of researching this openly, dignified and courageous truth. If there is nothing hidden, all relevant academic and administrative documents must be verified or legal and openly examined, both through legal channels and independent academic mechanisms. Therefore, with all the humility, I expressed hope that: The UGM is open to the legal process if there is legal action filed with the validity of the diploma. The UGM does not avoid the transparency of the academic archives which are the basis of the edition of diplomas on behalf of Joko Widodo. UGM leaders emphasize the commitment to academic truth above pressure or political power. Hopefully this letter can be a material for reflection for all of us who always love ugm of all our hearts, and that we want to see our campus remain moral, intellectual and truth in the midst of manipulation. Wassalamualaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh. KLATEN, April 8, 2025 My respect,

Wahyudi Nasution

Ancient of the Faculty of Literature UGM,

Sanggar activist Shalahuddin (1987-1995)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2025/04/09/surat-terbuka-perihal-keprihatinan-alumni-atas-dugaan-pemalsuan-ijazah-a-n-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos