Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan targeted the main opposition party in the countries on Wednesday, the appellant “the incarnation of fascism” in the midst of political benefits launched by imprisonment and dismissal of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu.

The imprisonment of Mamolu has sparked demonstrations nationwide while its Party of the Republican People's Party (CHP) promised to extend the demonstrations and to boycott the companies and the media which they consider to be aligned with Erdoan.

“This is only pure fascism,” said Erdoan about the boycott of the CHP in an address to the parliamentary group of his party in Ankara.

The CHP requests weekly rallies in Istanbul and elsewhere in Türkiye, demanding the release of their presidential candidate Mamolu and the first elections.

The next Turkey's presidential surveys are scheduled for 2028.

A rally is scheduled for Wednesday evening in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. Groups of students called on demonstrations separately.

Erdoan accused the CHP on Wednesday to manipulate demonstrations for young people for political purposes. “They sent the young people to compete with the police and now cry crocodile tears,” he said.

The demonstrations led by students have frequently encountered force, including water cannons and tear gas. The demonstrators describe the imprisonment of Mamolu and several assistants as a politically motivated decision to silence the best rival of Erdoan.

While the Interior Ministry reported injuries among the police, no official figures have been released on injured demonstrators.

Mamolu faces accusations of corruption and terrorism that he denies.