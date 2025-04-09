China retaliated with 84% hours of hours after 104% of American prices have struck

Open this photo in the gallery: A woman passes in front of a brokerage house with a display panel showing information on the stock market index, in Beijing, China on April 9, 2025.Tingshu Wang / Reuters

China retaliated against new American prices on Wednesday, a few hours after Washington imposed a 104% sample on Chinese products, as a trade war between the two largest economies in the world threatened with becoming uncontrollable.

In a press release, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said that a new 84% rate would apply to all American imports from April 10, against a previously announced levy of 34%.

Speaking during a government forum in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater regional cooperation and has focused on

Our relations with its neighbors are currently at their best since modern times, said Xi, calling for strengthening industrial cooperation and the supply chain.

Although it has not directly referred to the United States, Mr. XIS 'remarks reported by media state hours after Mr. Trumps Tariffs, including a new 104% tax on Chinese exports, has come into force, has come while Beijing is positioned as a rational and pro-globalization alternative to an increasingly unpredictable Washington.

In an editorial on WednesdayThe official Xinhua news agency said that President Donald Trumps last climbing despair.

If Washington believes that the pressure increases can force Beijing to give in, it engages in pious wishes, said the editorial. The United States is far from being protected from economic injuries of the trade war that it has ignited. US markets already feel tension, companies are faced with growing uncertainties and the risk of recession is soaring.

The markets in China were alone in Asia for not having suffered additional losses on Wednesday, after public funds intervened to support them.

Asian actions fell again on April 9 after Donald Trump said he would hit China with prices totaling 104%. Reuters

On Chinese social media, users have laughed at the United States with popular hashtags, especially America, it fights against a trade war while begging for eggs, but there were also signs of sensitivity around discussions on potential ramifications for the fragile economy of Chinese, with certain articles referring to the new tariffs of 104 per hundred censored.

China is preparing for a renewed trade war since Trump took office after having repeatedly threatened 60% tariffs on Chinese products during his electoral campaign. While things have intensified faster than expected, Beijing has so far called Washingtons Bluff, arguing that the United States will feel the most pain, given how many companies are delegated to Chinese products and manufacturing, a large part of which cannot be easily moved to the United States

EU countries had to approve the reprisals against American prices

Opinion: in the tariff chicken game, China and the EU will capitulate before Trump

Canada to impose 25% tariffs on vehicles imported from us from Wednesday

There was anger in China this week and generalized criticisms elsewhere when US vice-president JD Vance described Chinese workers as farmers, Beijing was ignorant and disrespectful.

Mr. Trump suggested Products such as iPhone apples could be manufactured in the United States, contradicting the director general of the company, who said so far back In 2017 That China had ceased to be the country at low cost many years ago, and that the main apples for manufacturing manufacturing were access to skilled workers in advanced tools and precision engineering.

Also on Wednesday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce published a new white paper on American trade and economic ties, which reiterated Beijing's desire to take countermeasures in the face of economic intimidation. This could include, reported the state media, the ban on American poultry exports, the suspension of fentanyl cooperation, the restriction of American companies engaged in purchases or legal services in China, prohibiting Hollywood films and investigating American companies for an alleged abuse of intellectual property.

Writing then that Mr. Trumps' last rates entered into force, the veteran of the Observer of China Bill Bishop said that he did not remember having been so pessimistic about the trajectory of American-Chinese relations.

Even if there is a negotiated tactical retirement, significant damage has been caused and belief on the Chinese side that the United States tries to contain and suppress China will have been reinforced, Mr. Bishop said in his Newsletter sinocism. The commercial relationship is the lamelae pin between the two countries, and as it breaks, we should probably expect other fields to see more stress.

This could affect Washingtons Ability to Contain Chinese Designs Taiwan, and Already A United Front Against China Built Up by Mr. Trumps predecessor Joe Biden is Rapidly Falling Apart As the European Union, Japan and South Korea Haven Greater Willingess to work Result of Worsning Ties with the Us

Tuesday, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang held a call With the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during which she underlined the responsibility of Europe and China, as two of the largest markets in the world, to support a reformed, free, fair and based trade system.