GT vs RR: Pitch report from Stade Narendra Modi, Ahmedabad





The Titans of Gujarat (GT) will play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match IPL 2025 at the legendary Stade Narendra Moda in Ahmedabad on Wednesday April 9. GT will enter this full -confidence match after a complete victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Having the momentum of three consecutive victories in hand on the Indians of Mumbai (Mi), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the SRH, they will try to wear their good race and consolidate their position among the first four. The Royals of Rajasthan, on the contrary, returned strongly after a bad start, winning impressive matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SRH. The two teams would be impatient to take more their winning momentum and improve their chances of lifting a second IPL trophy. GT VS RR: Pitch report The field of the Narendra Modi stadium is generally a flat and friendly track, famous for having given games at high score. Look for a quick outdoor field and a good rebound, which will allow drummers to play their photos with abandonment. The true nature of the surface makes it an excellent place for large scores, and the team is beating first can try to set up a difficult score of more than 180-200. Also read: Digvesh Rathi likely to be prohibited because he ignores the constant warnings of the BCCIS, start the new version of the celebration in the KKR vs LSG match! But, at the beginning, fast quisors can get help from the new ball, especially with swing and speed. This could give the Pacers a chance to hit early, especially in the first letters of the match. The spinners will play their role in the world of the Overs while the terrain slows down a little, offering a little turn and grip. As the game progresses, the spinners can become more and more important, especially in the last stages, where they could suffocate the acceleration of the sides of strikers. GT VS RR: TOSS Strategy Given the nature of the height, the winning sides will prefer the first bowl. The initial support available for Pacers, as well as dew in the last part of the day, can facilitate the pursuit of a score. Although the pursuit on this land was mainly fruitful, the team that beats first will have to display a massive score, capitalizing on the conditions early before the counter became slow in the second round. Also read: PBKS vs CSK: Glenn Maxwell imposed a fine of 25% of the match costs after the kings of Punjab win the Heres why! In total, the two parties will have to take advantage of the early conditions and generate momentum in the medium overtime, so that the launch could prove to be an important aspect of this very well mediatal meeting.

Written by Daisy Mehta April 09, 2025 08:43

