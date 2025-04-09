



President Donald Trump's approval rating has taken a dramatic blow, with new polls showing a sharp drop in support.

Why it matters

Trump's approval rating is a key indicator of his political strength as he sails in his second presidential mandate and is preparing for future political battles.

A change in its number could influence the support of the Republican legislators, affecting its ability to pass through its program and shape the political landscape heading to the electoral cycle halfway in 2026.

The latest surveys show that Trump's approval rating has reached his lowest point since he started his second term.

According to the latest Navigator research survey, carried out between April 3 and 7 among 1,000 respondents, Trump's approval rating is currently 44%, while 53% disappear, giving it a clear approval of -9 points.

This represents a drop of 7 points since the previous survey of the sounder, conducted in March, and an 11 -point drop in a survey conducted in early February, which revealed that 49% approved the president's work yield, while 47% disapproved.

Cyganl's latest survey has also shown that Trump's approval rating has taken a hit since February. The last survey, carried out between April 1 and 1, among 1,500 probable voters, showed that 47% approved the president's work yield, while 51% disapprove of. This is a major change compared to a survey made in early February, which put Trump's net approval to +2 points at +2 points, with 50% approval and 48% disapproval.

The two surveys had an error margin of +/- 3 percentage points.

More bad news occurred for the president in the last result of the Rasmussen Daily Tracker, which now shows Trump's approval rating at 47 points, while the negative is 51 points. This is Trump's lowest approval note with the sounder since he started his second term.

The Newsweek tracker also shows Trump's approval rating at its lowest level to date, with 46% approval and 51% disapproval.

Other surveys show that the drop in Trump's rating is mainly motivated by the dissatisfaction of voters with regard to the economy.

This was amplified last week when Trump announced its new “Liberation Day” prices program, which included a reference rate of 10% on all imports, including those of the American allies and uncommonly active regions, as well as higher rates for countries with major trade surpluses with the United States

Trump's announcement sent the markets to troubles Thursday, with Wall Street recording its worst day since 2020, when Cavid-19 has been in full swing. However, American actions fell back on Tuesday.

Faced with criticism, Trump defended his decision, saying to journalists: “Sometimes you have to make drugs to repair something.” He also posted on Truth Social: “Oil prices are down, interest rates are decreasing (the slowdown in the Fed should reduce rates!), Prices for foodstuffs are decreasing, there is no inflation and the United States long-standing reports billions of dollars per week abused on prices that are already in place.”

But experts are not convinced. Jim Cramer of CNBC warned against a potential “Black Monday” rehearsal in 1987, while the former governor of the Fed, Frederic Mishkin, warned that such prices could trigger a recession and a “stagflation” – “slow economic growth, associated with high unemployment and accelerated inflation”.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan both increased their recession forecasts, citing weakening consumer affairs and confidence.

Surveys show that many voters are not satisfied with the treatment by the president of the economy and disapprove of the prices.

The latest Navigator survey shows that 55% disapprove of the way Trump manages the economy, while 42% approve. It has been down 14 points since February. Fifty-eight percent said they had an unfavorable vision of prices.

Meanwhile, the survey shows that a majority of Americans now say that the economy gets worse (59%), against 37% which declared the same thing in December 2024.

Other polls also show Trump's approval rating on the economy underwater. According to the latest Morning Séténs survey, more voters than ever disapprove of Trump's management of the economy (48%) and trade (47%). Meanwhile, the latest Fabrizio / Journal survey revealed that 54% oppose Trump prices on imports, while 42% support them.

He also revealed that 52% think that the economy is getting worse rather than better, against 37% which declared the same thing in January.

How Trump's approval rating is compared

The popularity of Joe Biden of 46%of Trump is lower than the popularity of Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency on April 9, 2021, when he was 55%, with a 40%disapproval note, according to Realclearpolitics.

The surveys published in the days that followed the inauguration of Trump showed its popularity at a record level. However, he was still the least popular president lately.

According to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, its initial approval rating was 47%. The sounder said that this figure made him less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a quarter and the only one starting with an approval rating of less than 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

How Trump's approval rating compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker shows that on April 9, 2017, Trump's approval rating was 40%, while his disappointment rating was 53%, which gave him a net approval rating of -13 points, which makes Trump more popular now than at the same point during his first visit to the oval office.

What happens next

Trump’s approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, increasing tariff battle and concerns about a recession.

