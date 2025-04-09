Jokowi's lawyer prepares legal measures on the issue of false diploma





Tempo.co,, Solo -The lawyer for the lawyer for the 7th, Joko Widodo, is ready to take measures if there are parties questioning the authenticity of Jokowi diplomas whose context is more addressed to slander or the dissemination of information on the hoax or hoaks.

The declaration was made by the Jokowi legal team after meeting Jokowi at the residence of Sumber, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Wednesday April 9, 2025. Jokowi legal advisor team, namely Yakup Hasibuan, Andra Reinhard Pasaribu, Firanto Laksana and Rivai Kusumanegara. Their arrival at the same time was to stay in touch with Jokowi.

Yakup Hasibuan revealed their meeting with Jokowi among them to discuss various overcrowded problems in the community. One of them concerning the reinforcement of false Jokowi diploma questions from the Gadjah Mada University campus (UGM) in Yogyakarta.

“Although this was a long time ago, since 2023, the case. And we have been the lawyer for Mr. Jokowi since then,” said the son of the Deputy Minister of Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Indonesia Otto Hasibuan for reporters after meeting Jokowi.

He said that since 2023, his party had dealt with two legal proceedings concerning the Jokowi diploma and had won all his business. “Case increment The winner of Jokowi is now recovered again. We also feel confused. Because all the evidence has shown the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, “said Yakup.

According to Yakup, UGM himself made a clear statement that the diploma is original and Jokowi is indeed a former UGM. Linked to the measures to be followed, currently still considered.

“We plan to take legal measures linked to several parties which are considered to have started to disrupt Jokowi's private domain by reducing the diploma problem,” said Yakup.

According to Yakup, each citizen has the right to want to question Jokowi's diploma through legal channels. He invited him, but if he was questioned outside the legal chain, his party considered it only.

“We also answered by giving answers to the court also and the case was finished. Its nature may have been a false news, its nature is more towards slander and we want to avoid this,” said Yakup.

Another lawyer, Rivai Kusumanegara, said that consideration to take legal measures was the status of Jokowi who was no longer an official. “The problems that struck him were included in the field of personal attacks that have been protected by law. In the past, he was an official where people could have criticized. But the thing to remember today is that Jokowi has become an ordinary citizen,” he said.

Firman Pangaribuan added that his party as a Jokowi lawyer respected freedom of opinion, especially if it was made by the community. Because freedom of opinion is an important pillar of a rule of law. However, according to Firman, it would be preferable that, by expressing opinions to eliminate the important part of a context or a substance of what is questioned.

Regarding the Jokowi diploma, Firman said there was a legal process and proof in the court. Still increment And firmly and clearly and on the basis of the law that the diploma is valid.

“If validity is noted, it is worth thinking about what is intention or aim to discuss it again. It is therefore not authorized, but it does not seem excessive if the intention and objective of the person we consider carefully,” said Firmman.

The Jokowi diploma was emerged after emerging after emerging from a former speaker at Mataram Rismon Sianipar University. Thanks to videos on YouTube, he delivered an analysis on which the false Jokowi diploma was based Ratification and cover sheet of Jokowi thesis using fonts Times New Roman. According to Rismon, police did not exist in the 1980s in the 1990s. Jokowi turned out to graduate from the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1985.

UGM clarified the argument and indicated the use of the new police or the Roman police which is plural that year, in particular for the printing of the cover and the ratification sheet on the printing site. Even around the UGM campus, there is already an impression such as Prima and Sanur (now closed) which provides printing thesis coverage printing.

The last, Rismon Sianipar, wanted to meet Jokowi to directly clarify the diploma.

Regarding this, Rivai Kusumanegara said that since the case had emerged, Jokowi had appointed a legal advisor. So that in the context of legal actions, respond to a problem, in this case the humidity of a diploma, those who want to meet Jokowi must go through his power. “He cannot immediately want to meet the father (Jokowi). This is in accordance with the provisions of article 7 of the letter 1 which mentioned the essential if the defenders know that someone appointed defenders concerning a particular case, then the relationship with this person concerning certain cases can only be done by the defender,” he said.

