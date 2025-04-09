Here's how Donald Trump's prices could shape the world in the months and years to come





US President Donald Trump seems to have hung on a new expression: he wants to “reset the table”.

He used relatively benign consonance sentence several times during an Oval Office press conference on Tuesday to describe his hard rates and his aggressive posture towards foreign countries both allies and adversaries.

A series of policies has increased the global trade system and suffered billions of dollars of value from the face of the earth.

To prolong the metaphor, for many, it might seem that he tried to tear the tablecloth from under a fully defined meal, leaving a very big mess on the ground.

What nervous investors and world leaders wonder is what this new table frame will be like.

Will Trump want other countries sitting next to him?

Or has America feasted alone on a leaner meal?

There are several potential scenarios for the way it could take place.

And even if Trump has a huge power at the moment, he alone will not decide what will happen next.

Scenario 1: Trump fell back after extracting the concessions

Trump has long considered the manufacturer of relations accomplished.

The career of the real estate magnate has involved a series of high -risk companies, some of which have borne fruit and some of which ended with bankruptcy.

“Sometimes you have to take medication to repair something,” said Donald Trump about market turmoil this week. (AP: Mark Schiefelbein)

The first stock market reaction to Trump's victory in November of last year seemed to think that his appetite for risks would benefit business.

Investors are betting that their planned tax discounts would be good for profits. And although he has long damaged international trade, it was unlikely to do anything to damage him.

Instead, which he would be to speak hard, then reduce the new offers he could claim was advantageous for the United States.

It was, after all, how it went during his first mandate.

The renegotiation of the North American free trade agreement (ALENA) was perhaps the best example.

Alena, an agreement of three countries negotiated by the governments of Canada, Mexico and the United States, entered into force in 1994 and fundamentally reshaped their economic relations, trade increasing considerably.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump mired against Alena as “the worst agreement in the country's history”.

He said he had moved production to Mexico and Canada at a cost for the United States. Much in the old American industrial heart, the so-called rust belt would agree with him.

But once elected, instead of completely abandoning Alena, Trump has negotiated a new agreement: the agreement of the United States Mexicoanada (USMCA), which entered into force in July 2020.

The new agreement has given priority to “us” in its initialism, but as the Alena before, it was focused on the promotion of trade between the three countries that do not cut it.

Trump claimed it as a political victory, but for many it was just Alena 2.0.

This is how most investors predicted that Trump would behave this time:

Publicly decree other nations for having treated America despite destroying their access to the American market if they have not changed their way, once there were concessions, claim victory but leave trade relations intact

It may still be how it ends.

Trump is certainly embarked on by his second term. He obtained a remarkable political return and is now much more experienced in the use of the powers of the presidency.

This helps to explain why he decided to effectively take the whole world at the same time. It is a massive bet but it can be paid.

Donald Trump insists that his pricing plan resets the world order, but many economists remain worried. (Reuters: Carlos Barria)

Usually, commercial transactions take years to negotiate. Trump asked other countries to lose barriers in a few days.

It is also important to remember that many countries have major obstacles to the trade in place, which seem unfair to many, whether they are monetary prices or currency manipulations. There are legitimate grievances and many will applaud if Trump is able to make international trade fair fair.

If other countries offer him a series of concessions, whether significant or relatively superficial, Trump can take them and claim a victory.

In such a scenario, we could see global actions bounce in a robust manner and the impact on economic growth can be relatively light.

A Wall Street analyst, who was not publicly authorized to speak to the media, told me that it was how he thought it would happen:

“Leave Trump Cuisine,” he said, confident that the president could extract a lot for the United States.

What is the probability of this scenario?

The risk is that Trump has already overestimated his hand.

When it started to intensify its rhetoric on the fact that the United States is ill-treated, most countries have tried to minimize tension. We have seen charming offensives by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron in the White House.

World leaders who initially attempted to court Donald Trump now speak hard on his tariff plan. (Reuters: Brian Snyder)

But with the words of Trump now supported by actions, an increasing number of countries have hardened their position led by Canada.

Trump's repeated push so that the neighbor in northern America puts online and his derisory brand of his Prime Minister as a “governor” seems to have caused a change in national mood.

What is a price? A price is a tax on a product imported from another country towards the government by the company which imports the product.

Many Canadians now believe that they are treated unfairly.

New Prime Minister Mark Carney is taking a more difficult line on Trump and said the relationship of the two countries. “

His position is politically popular and he looks on the right track to win the next elections.

The German Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck, said that the European Union can defeat Trump if it sticks together.

And China threatens to take the United States directly, slapming American imports with a rate of 34%. Trump has since repaled with an additional 50% rate on Chinese imports, which are now in force.

But China is not trying to retreat from this fight.

“If the United States insists on its way, China will fight until the end,” said the country's Ministry of Commerce.

You can see how fast it can become uncontrollable. Trump does not want to be considered low or down, but the other leaders either.

If prices are starting to increase prices significantly for Americans and start to injure companies, Trump could be forced to the negotiation table.

Scenario 2: Trump goes everything in his vision to reshape the world

The concern for most investors is that Trump does not use the threat of prices to extract the concessions, but makes it really believe in them.

The history of American prices offers an overview of Trump's plans

Donald Trump’s concern about prices is not new. But the history of the United States shows that trade barriers end up costing everyone more.

Trump has long deceived the value of commercial tasks. He says that prices are one of the “most beautiful words in the English language”.

For decades well before entering politics, he praised their value, both as a means of increasing tax revenue and as a means of encouraging companies to produce goods in America.

Prices increase the price of foreign products, which makes it relatively cheaper to produce at the national level.

He considers America the greatest economy in the world as a “piggy bank” which has been attacked by other countries.

He has a rather retro vision of the economy. Instead of seeing the value of allowing American consumers to take advantage of cheaper products elsewhere, he sees purchases such as America sending its wealth abroad.

In his first mandate, most of his key economic team seemed to slow his enthusiasm for prices, generally convincing him not to damage international trade by imposing prices on friendly nations.

This time, it's different.

One of his main advisers is Peter Navarro, advisor to the president and one of the architects of this hard online commercial policy.

Donald Trump's principal sales advisor Peter Navarro is passionately pro-tale. (Reuters: Kevin Lamarque)

Navarro has long done his words against free trade and he pushed a similar program during Trump's first term.

What is different now is that it seems much more influential.

Instead of being actually sidelined by former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and the secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Navarro is now in the foreground, both determining commercial policy and promoting it in almost constant media appearances.

In his first mandate, Trump also seemed more influenced by investors. A strong stock market performance was its proof of economic success, he claims.

“Sometimes you have to take medication to repair something,” he said this week.

What could happen if he pushes?

Trump really believes that America was better off when it had major prices in place to limit trade.

Many economists do not agree.

The markets have been turned upon since Donald Trump announced his tariff plan. (ABC News: John Gunn)

The last time the United States has imposed prices of the size that Trump offers was in the 1930s.

President Herbert Hoover has signed the Smoot-Hawley prices law, imposing taxes on more than 20,000 imported goods to try to protect American jobs.

Other countries have responded in kind by imposing or increasing their own prices.

The economic situation deteriorated quickly.

US unemployment increased from 8% in 1930 to 25% in 1933.

World trade fell two -thirds between 1929 and 1934.

During the great depression, American shares decreased by almost 90%.

It was a horrible period of human suffering.

The lesson for many was clear: there are no winners in a world trade war.

The world hopes that Trump's “Liberation Day” plan does not repeat the error a century ago.

