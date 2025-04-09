Russia invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi until May 9 Celebrations of the Victory Day in Moscow





Russia officially invited Prime Minister Narendra Moda to attend his victory day celebrations in Moscow on May 9. (Image: PTI / File) Russia has extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the celebrations of the victory day in Moscow on May 9, marking 80 years since the Soviet triumph against Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Confirming development, the Russian Foreign Deputy Minister, Andrey Rudenko, said: “He is developed, he should be this year. He has an invitation.” Rudenko's remarks were cited by the Russian news agency Tass. The case is currently under discussion between New Delhi and Moscow, with the hope of the presence of Prime Minister Modi during the high -level event. The victory day parade is one of the most important annual observations in the country, commemorating German surrender on May 9, 1945, following an offensive led by the Soviets earlier that year. In addition to India, invitations were also sent to leaders of several other “friendly nations” to join on occasion, which presents the military force of Russia and the historical heritage. Prime Minister Modi Modi visited Russia for the last time in July 2024, his first in almost five years during which he had large talks with President Vladimir Putin and invited him to visit India. Putin accepted the invitation, although the dates of her trip have not yet been announced. Get the latest news live now with the news and the best titles in India and around the world.

