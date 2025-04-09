Jokowi's diploma is already clear and legally valid

The legal advisor former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Doc: Source for JPNN.

jpnn.comSOLO – The lawyer for former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Firman Pangaribuan stressed the issue of the emergence of false diploma against his client.

He also pointed out that the court's decision had proven Jokowi's diploma.

“It should be noted that the diploma of Pak Joko Widodo, there is already a legal process. There is evidence in court and was inkrah,” he said in a press release.

In other words, he said, it was clear that on the basis of the law, the diploma was valid.

“If the validity is noted, it is worth thinking about what is the intention or the aim of discussing it again,” he continued.

He said, his party respected freedom of opinion. Because freedom of opinion is an important pillar of a rule of law.

However, it would be preferable that, by expressing opinions, do not eliminate the important part of a context or a substance of what is questioned.

Another member of the legal advisor, Yakup Hasibuan added that by giving an analysis must be objective, in particular the taking of a court decision which had a permanent legal force in the diploma in his analysis.