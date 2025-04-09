Donald Trump insists that Xi Jinping wants an agreement after slapping China with a 125% rate in the way the trade war explodes





President Donald Trump insisted that Chinese President Xi Jinping “wants to conclude an agreement” despite the taxation of a massive 125% tariff on Chinese imports while the trade war between the two economic giants is intensifying. “There is a huge amount of mind in other countries, including China,” said Trump. “They are proud people and President XI is a proud man. They will understand it and they are doing it,” he added. The comments arise as tensions increase following Trump's decision to increase prices on Chinese products by 104% to 125%. Trump rented Xi Jinping despite the climbing of the quarrel Pool / Reuters Despite the severe measures, Trump expressed his confidence by reaching an agreement with Beijing. “They want to conclude an agreement,” he said firmly. Latest developments Xi Jinping Getty Trump's administration maintained this position, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously declaring that if China “wanted to conclude an agreement”, it has not yet offered significant concessions. The president characterized the tariff strategy as necessary, saying: “Someone had to do what we did.” Trump announced on Wednesday that it would arouse many of his new prices for 90 days, while simultaneously increasing samples from Chinese imports to 125%. “I authorized a 90 -day break, and a substantially reduced reciprocal rate during this period, by 10%, also immediately,” wrote Trump on social networks. Donald Trump spoke to journalists outside the White House Getty The sudden overthrow occurred less than 24 hours after new steep rates have triggered imports from dozens of business partners. Trump said the break had been caused by an overwhelming international interest in trade agreements with the United States. “We have many more countries, more than 75 who all want to come here and go to trade and the treasure,” he said. The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, confirmed that the administration had been “exceeded” by the nations asking for trade agreements. “As I said a week ago today, do not retaliate, keep your ground, let's see what's going on,” said journalists. The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the strategy, saying: “You clearly haven't seen what President Trump does here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/us/donald-trump-xi-jinping-china-tariff-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos