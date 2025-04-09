Hakan Fidan: Israel, Türkiye to talk to the Deconstant line in Syria





Israel and Turkey are expected to organize technical talks on the creation of a deficiency line in Syria, announced Turkish Minister for Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan in an interview with CNN Türk, affiliated to CNN, based in Istanbul, CNN Türk. “We do not intend to compete with a country in Syria, including Israel,” said Fidan. “The possibility of establishing a coordination-determination mechanism between the two countries of Syria, similar to that of the Russians, has been raised,” said a familiar source with discussions between Israel and Turkey The Jerusalem post. The source added: “These are just preliminary talks at this stage.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the security cabinet that Israel was not looking for confrontation with Turkey but would not hesitate to act, if necessary, to defend himself. Netanyahu said he would ask us President Donald Trump to get help, if necessary, because of his close relationship with the Turkish president. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to the NATO 75th anniversary of the 75th anniversary in Washington last year. Turkey under Erdogan is no longer an ally of NATO in spirit; It is a clairical state pursuing an expansionist and Islamist program that threatens stability, said the writer. (Credit: Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters) Israel strikes in Syria Last Wednesday and Thursday, the Israeli air force struck military targets from the Assad era to prevent the Syrian army from using the attacked weapons. The strikes were also a signal for Ankara, which seeks to transform the Tiyas air base (T-4) near Homs which was struck into a base of Turkish drones to serve as a protector of the Syrian sky. The Turkish-Syrian connection has recently tightened. A Western source of intelligence had previously told the Job This Türkiye wants to become the air defense supplier of Syria, in part by establishing a presence at T-4. The strikes aimed to send the message that Israel will not allow Turkey to establish a presence in Syria. Later Thursday, Turkey said that Israel should withdraw from Syria and stop harming stabilization efforts there. “Israel has become the greatest threat to regional security” and is a “strategic destabilizer, causing chaos and feeding terrorism,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Stay up to date with the latest news! Subscribe to the Jerusalem Post newsletter “Consequently, in order to establish security throughout the region, Israel must first abandon its expansionist policies, withdraw from the territories that it occupies and stop undergoing efforts to establish stability in Syria,” he said. During an official visit to Paris, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that Turkey played a negative role in Syria, Lebanon and other countries in the region. “They do everything to transform Syria into Turkish protectorate. We opposed the Iranians when they tried to do so, and we oppose the Turkish attempt to do so now,” said the minister at a press conference on the same day. Reuters contributed to this report.

