



Trump speaks after visiting the Lima army tanks in Ohio on March 20, 2019. Photo: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Autocratic leaders love to have parades that show military power. And it is even better if the display of power glorifies them personally in a certain way. So, of course, Donald Trump had long dreamed of holding a military parade in Washington, DC for years, he has been thwarted, but now he could finally arrive and his birthday.

Saturday, June 14, is both the 250th anniversary of the American army and won on the 79th anniversary. The festivities to celebrate the milestone of the army, including the activities and exhibitions of the National Mall, have been in preparation for about two years. And now the Trump administration would seek to add a parade that would extend to nearly four miles, from the Pentagon to Arlington, Virginia, through the Potomac river, in DC

Washington City's newspaper announced the news on Sunday, reporting that local officials simply learned the request:

The chairman of the Board of Directors of the County Arlington, Karantonis, who describes Arlington as a city of September 11 which is proud to be the Pentagon, Tellscity Paper that no request for official assistance was made in the county. Karantonis says that the county was given Friday about the parade by the White House, but without firm details.

It is not clear to me what would be the scope of a parade, says Karantonis. But I hope that the federal government will remain sensitive to pain and concerns of many [military] Veterans residents who have lost or could lose their jobs in recent federal decisions because they best think about celebrating the Armys anniversary.

On Monday, DC Mayorriery Bowsersaid Trump-Administration of Administration officials contacted the working group on special events in the city, by Politico.

However, if the officials plan to hold a parade this year, they are not ready to admit it. The White House published a statement saying that no military parade was planned. (Of course, this does not mean that a parade will not be planned; this has not yet happened.)

An army spokesperson responded with a more equivocal statement, saying to the AP, it is too early to say whether or not she had a parade, but worked with the White House as well as several government agencies to make the celebration an event at the national level.

Trump first declared that he wanted a military parade in 2017, several months after attending one in Paris for the Bastille Day. The following year, he announced that he had canceled plans for the parade, accusing local Gouging prices officials as the estimated cost of the event increased by $ 92 million.

Local politicians who direct Washington, DC (Mal) know a windfall when they see it, he wrote on Twitter. When they were asked to give us a price to organize a large party military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I canceled it. Never let someone keep you!

Bowser is still not delighted to roll tanks through DC military tanks in our streets would not be good, the mayor told journalists this week. If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied by several million dollars to repair the roads.

So, Trump will really have his parade this time? On the one hand, it is always an expensive and logistically difficult company. On the other hand, do what Trump wants seems to be the theme of his second administration. And it is clear that the president who played with a Mack truck in front of the White House would really like to see cool tanks driving right in front of his house for his birthday.

