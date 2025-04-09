Solo residents continued Jokowi about Esemka, demanding RP compensation. 300 million









Solo – A resident of Laweyan, Solo City, AUFA LUQMANA RE AA continued the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PT Solo Manufacturing Creation (SMK) through the solo district court (PN). AUFA requested default RP compensation. 300 million. “The request is, declaring that the defendants could not hold their promises in terms of mass producing ESEMKA cars, so that they were classified as default acts. The applicant felt disadvantaged by legal interest so that the defendants asked for the lowest price (8/4/2025). “With regard to the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi, the applicant has deposited the confiscation of the guarantees, so that the defendant has completed his achievements if the trial was granted,” he explained. Scroll to continue with content The trial was filed online with the online registration number PN SKT-08042025051, Tuesday (8/4). AUFAA continued Jokowi for programmed Esemka as a national car while being president. “This is a default trial. Basically, the applicant feels disadvantaged by the promise of the defendant 1, Mr. Jokowi because he programmed the Esemka car as a national car brand,” said Sigit. He explained that Jokowi promoted the Esemka car several times. From the moment, Jokowi was mayor of Solo, the governor of Dki Jakarta, until the beginning, he is president. But so far, mass production of Esemka cars has never been carried out. According to him, this condition made up of AUFA who wanted to open a shellfish car rental company and wanted to buy a bima esemka car because his fleet could not intend. He explained that in Fa even had time to go to the Esemka factory in Boyolali in 2021. But so far, AUFAA has not been able to have an ESEMKA car. “Although it is not yet (there is a purchase transaction), but it has been recorded for a long time. It was questioned in Boyolali (Esemka factory) to respond to marketing, also discuss it. I want to buy it is not there,” he said. “We did not pay the DP at all, but we interviewed the factory or the warehouse. Meet marketing, but we did not make any transaction. But we hoped, so disappointed,” he continued. Because the national car program did not work, its party considered it a defect. This is what underpins his client to submit a legal action. Contacted separately, PN Solo Public Relations Bambang Ariyanto said that there had been a trial that had entered the online solo district court, but had not been treated. “There is (a trial) between but has not been verified. Tomorrow is verified again Yes“Bambang said on Tuesday (8/4). (me / dil)

