Politics
Sapu policy of Jokowi: Rakabum Rakabum Raka Gibran path
Article written by: Executive Director of the Indonesian Parliament Surveillance and Empowerment Commission (KP3-I), Tomu Augustinus Pasaribu
FINALLY The political strategy of Joko Widodo is going well, during the 2024 presidential election for the victory of Prabowo Suubianto and Gibran, who was originally Joko Widodo considered Joko Widodo Widodo solo sympathises, it is because the elite and political parties have never taken into account the groups behind Joko Widodo who were built since the mayor.
All Joko Widodo's Political Strategies Went Well and Mature, Although the Main Desires Had Failed, Such As the President of Three or Four Periods, The Extension of the Presidential Position, But Joko Widodo Managed to Carry the Crown Prince As Prabowo's Vice President as the Door to Cover the Mistakes that Had Already Been Revealed, Such As: Alleged Fake Diplomas, Corruption Cases Involving Families, The Failure of the Fast Train, as well as the vice-president of Prabowo as a door to continue to cover the errors that had already been revealed, such as: alleged false diplomas, cases of corruption involving families, the vice-president, and From Prabowo as a door to continue to cover the errors that had already been revealed, such as: alleged false diplomas, cases of corruption implying the failures of the failure of the rapid training, as well as the false diplomas, the cases of corruption. Even Joko Widodo tries to build a large organization so that Gibran's position remains safe and can become presidential candidate in 2029.
Currently, the Joko Widodo group leads new scenarios to smooth the crown prince in order to be as soon as possible to replace Prabowo as president, because the situation and the conditions are very favorable to international policy and the chaotic economy, the position of the administration of Prabowo is considered to be not in accordance with the holding of the wishes. large which is not finished correctly.
The Leak of the Meeting of Prabowo and Megawati Was Considered very Disturbing, Especially Before the Joko Widodo Group, Through Luhut Panjaitan, Issued A Stament of My Life Witness Joko Widodo As the President Never Violed the Constitution of the Stoment Political Elite and the Community, While The Stament was Issued With the Hope of the Political Elites who We Trying to Stop the Joko Widodo Group With Violaations of The Constitution to Arrest.
As A Warning to the Prabowo Group and the Political Elite, The Joko Widodo Group Issued A Trump About The Gambling Case Allegedly Involving Sufmi Dasco, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reproductives Who Was At The Same Time as the Chairperson of the Fisalson Daily, Gambling Case Was Revealed to the Public At The Time of the Murder of Brigadier Jhosua Hutabarat, Which Involved Officials The Law Does Do not solve or publish who is the elite in question, ultimately the murder case continues, while the chief of the national police arrested his game case by dissolving the red and white working group.
This has been done to recall and verify the waves of the force they have, if the Prabowo group is still stubborn and not closed, the data of the case circulates to the public, because the natural thing is that the Joko Widodo group has a myriad of data on the cases of civil servants of this country, even Joko Widodo also strong
Especially in the Prabowo government, the Joko Widodo group still has a power of 50%, for fear that up to 60% with officials who like to play two legs, in the hope that Gibran will become a president can receive a better position.
In addition, the Joko Widodo group also warned of other presidents of the party whose cases were suspended, so as not to perform political maneuvers and supported the scenarios that would be deployed at any time. So be careful with the following scenarios.
Learning previous presidential experiences, such as Sukarno, Suharto, Housing, Gus Dur, Megawati and Sby, finally Joko Widodo looked for formulas, such as the policy of taming cucu, the policy of children in order not to trip on the case after not having been the president, but the efforts made by Joko Widodo with his group were not considered force of strength.
Finally, Joko Widodo used the policy of the Jagad Sapu which was learned from the Longar Leaf book in Magelang, all adversaries must be in the grip or run away from the political world. Everything Joko Widodo will save himself, his family and his group.
Hopefully the elite and political parties will get a better and better grass to thwart Joko Widodo's political scenario, which was carefully organized until 2045, with the following details, in 2029, Gibran became president, if there was nothing that had come to Prabowo until 2029, 2029 Kaesang / Boby, 2039 President of Kaesang / Vice-president, in 2044, president of Kaesang.
(***)
|
Sources
