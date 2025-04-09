Trump announces a 90 -day break on reciprocal prices except China





President Donald Trump announced a full three -month break from all the reciprocal prices that came into force at midnight, with the exception of China, an astonishing reversal of a president who had insisted that historically high prices were there to stay.

But huge prices will remain on China, the second world economy. In fact, Trump said that they would be 125%, against 104% after China announced additional reprisals against the United States on Wednesday. All the other countries that were submitted to reciprocal rate rates on Wednesday will see the rates go back to the universal rate of 10%, he said.

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown in the world markets, I increased by this the price charged in China by the United States of 125%, to count immediately, Trump said in his article on social networks. At one point, let's hope, in the near future, China will realize that the days of tearing from the United States and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable, he wrote.

Addressing journalists after the announcement, said Trump, but we still have a huge amount of mind from other countries, including China. China wants to conclude an agreement, they just don't know how to go.

Mexico and Canada will not face the 10%prices, a White House official told CNN. Almost all the vouchers from the two nations will continue to be pricing at 25%, unless they comply with the American-mexico-Canada agreement, in which case they will not be confronted at prices. However, this does not apply to prices specific to the sector that Trump imposed.

Wall Street, however, pushed a sigh of relief that Trump fell back on other extreme commercial measures. Actions have gathered strongly on news, even if the universal price at 10% on all imports entering the United States has remained in force.

The DOW jumped almost 3,000 points or 7.87%on Wednesday. The S&P 500 increased by 9.5%. The Nasdaq, heavy in technology, climbed by 12.2%. This has marked the best day for the S&P 500 since October 2008. The Nasdaq has published its best day since January 2001 and its second best day recorded. While the Dow has displayed its best day in five years.

This occurs after the markets were criticized by the prices of significantly higher prices than Trump that Trump established last week.

A few hours before making this announcement, Trump said it was the perfect time to buy !!!

He concluded the position with DJT, potentially a nod to Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, which is negotiated under the Ticker DJT. At the time, the parent of Truth Social, DJT shares fell by almost 13% this month. After the announcement, the shares increased by more than 20% for Wednesday only.

Trump told journalists that his decision to move forward with the break was partly influenced by people who got Yippy Yappy a little.

You must have flexibility, he added, a border about recent comments that he and administration officials recently insisted that Trump was not going to support his promises.

Shortly after the announcement, the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said that the break was part of his strategy. But he also said that Trump had great courage to keep the course until this moment.

CNN previously reported that Bessent had gone to Mar-A-Lago on Sunday to discuss the prices with Trump, encouraging him to focus on an end of play to reach new agreements with a variety of countries.

Meanwhile, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday during a house hearing that he was not aware of the break after his announcement.

Greer added that he was aware that the change of policy was a possibility on Wednesday morning, but when he was asked directly if he knew that the policy came into force, he replied that the administration discussed all kinds of policies.

Trump later told journalists that the plan met early this morning after meeting trade secretary Howard Lutnick and Bessent. We wrote it of our hearts.

Bessent said Trump would be personally involved in all discussions because he is looking for concessions.

No one creates a leverage like President Trump, said Bessent.

The message sought to launch in other countries was: do not retaliate and you will be rewarded, he said, adding that the decision notes that President Trump cares about trade and that we want to negotiate in good faith.

He and trade secretary Howard Lutnick were with Trump when he sent his message to Truth Social, confirmed Lux ​​on a post on X.

Scott Bessent and I sat with the president when he wrote one of the most extraordinary truth messages of his presidency, said Libnick. The world is ready to work with President Trump to repair world trade, and China has chosen the opposite management.

Bessent did not offer many details on what could happen after the 90 -day break, but he said that the administration would continue to have discussions with other countries in the meantime. For example, he said that representatives of the US government met Vietnam representatives on Wednesday.

These are complicated negotiations, he said. But after seeing the maximum level that Trump is ready to make prices, he thinks that more countries will be ready to give in.

The higher prices on China occurred after Beijing announced on Thursday new reprisals of 84% on American products.

The Trump administration has particularly targeted the business practices of Chinas.

We will see what China does, but what I am sure is what China is doing their economy much more than ours, said Bessent on Wednesday.

Trump seems to increase the pressure in the hope that President Xi Jinping will flash first. He can wait a while, according to Wendong Zhang, assistant professor of economics and applied policy at Cornell University.

China has promised to fight to the end, and there are even more climbing risks, Zhang said in an email. China has already reduced its dependence on American products, such as soybeans and other agricultural products, since the 2018-2019 trade war. But this time, Chinese leaders have the support of a general public more favorable to resist the United States and to rotate domestic consumption.

Announcing Chinas' response, the Council of State's prices commission said in a statement: American climbing of the prices on China is an error after a mistake, severely bringing the legitimate rights and interests of Chinas, and seriously damaging the multilateral negotiation system based on the rules.

Amplified reprisals intervene after China has repeatedly warned that it would fight until the end if the United States advanced with other prices.

Economists have considerably increased recession forecasts after Trump continued the reciprocal tariff package, which called for prices that are up to 50% on dozens of countries.

Although the 90-day break may have been welcome to news to investors, it is unlikely to repel a recession, told CNN Joe Brusuelas, chief economist of US.

My feeling here is that the (American) economy is still likely to fall into the recession, given the simultaneous level of shock that its absorbed, said Brusuelas in an interview. All this is to temporarily postpone what will probably be a series of taxes on punitive imports on American commercial allies.

Goldman Sachs economists said after Wednesday's announcement that they returned to a previous forecast predicting 45% of recession in the next 12 months. Before the announcement, they planned a recession as a basic case, which means that it was very likely to occur.

Jake Colvin, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, which represents a wide range of importers, said that the break is a step in the right direction.

But it has warned, does not allow to celebrate the fact that it always seems to be leaving a new 10% tariff base on most countries, as well as important samples from China, steel and aluminum and cars, with the promise of more functions to come.

Colvin referred to the 25% prices that remain in place on the three industries. Trump also promised to impose prices on a multitude of other industries, including wood, pharmaceutical and copper products.

In the end, the break does not do much to relieve companies of the uncertainty they had to face since the victory of November in November concerning the tariff environment, he said.

