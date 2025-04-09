The AUFA LUQMAN JOKOWI applicant turned out to be the younger brother of Almas TSAQIBIRRU who was multi who GIBRAN MOU Vice-President 2024





AUFA LUQMAN RE A (19), a young man from solo, put a civil action to Joko Widodo (Jokowi) linked to the purchase of Esemka cars. Photo / Sindomnews

Jakarta – The figure of AUFA LUQMAN RE A (19), a young man from solo is now under the spotlight after launching a civilian three -part combination namely Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ), Maruf Amin and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi at the Solo District Court, Tuesday April 8, 2025. – The figure of AUFA LUQMAN RE A (19), a young man from solo is now under the spotlight after launching a civilian three -part combination namely Joko Widodo (), Maruf Amin and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi at the Solo District Court, Tuesday April 8, 2025. So who is the figure of AUFAA LUQMAN RE A? AUFA was none other than the younger brother of Almas TSAQIBIRRU or a figure which had also filed a complaint to the Constitutional Court (MK) linked to the requirements of age limit for the appointment of the President and Deputy Guards of the Republic of Indonesia in the elections in 2023. Aufa's sister at that time won the trial until he was able to stretch the figure of the former mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka to be the vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia accompanied Prabowo Suubianto. AUFAA's lawyer, Sigit N Sudibyanto, confirmed that his client was indeed the younger brother of Almas. “It is true that the younger brother of our client of Mas Almas Tsaqibirru,” said Sigit. That is to say, in the son of a figure which is quite respected, Boyamin Saiman who is one of the anti-corruption activists under the auspices of the Indonesian non-governmental organization of the anti-corruption community (MAKI). “Yes, indeed the son of Mr. Boyamin Saiman,” he concluded. Previously, AUFAA continued the three parties because they felt disadvantaged after being unable to buy a bima pick-up type car which was originally used to be used to open a product transport services company. The 19 -year -old said he was interested in a long time with a car that was presented for the first time by Jokowi when he was mayor of Solo in 2012. (CIP)

