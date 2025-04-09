Politics
Trump announces a 90 -day price break due to “Yippy” reviews after praising a stock “Gotta be a record”
Washington President Trump said Wednesday that his reciprocal pricing program was on break for 90 days in response to the openings of dozens of countries, but the rights to Chinese imports would be increased to 125% due to a lack of respect from Beijing.
Trump, 78, told the White House journalists that “Yipppy” criticism and a “foul -smelling” bond market were factors in his steep overthrow after having pronounced in a hot micro than a massive increase in stock value “Gotta be has record” because the industrial average of Dow Jones closed more than 7.8.%
“It's almost 7 [percentage] Points, 2,500 points, no one has ever heard. It must be a record, “Trump told Sen, John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) On the White House South Lawn with the champions of the Nascar Cup series, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.
Trump told journalists a few moments later that he had pressed a break because “I thought people jumped a little from the line, they became Yippy, you know, they became a little scared a little, unlike these champions.”
“I am honored to have done it and look, nothing is finished yet,” added the president.
The announcement locks up a price rate of 10% on most imports excluding specific items such as vehicles, which face a new price of 25%, and goods from Mexico and Canada covered by the USMCA trade agreement until July 8, giving administration to conclude “tailor -made” agreements with interested nations.
The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, predicted earlier this week that he could take until June for the administration to finalize agreements for one with trade nations and other questions.
“We are going to have something that no one would have dreamed of,” said Trump, predicting that individual commercial talks with countries “would strive incredible”.
Trump's radical rates explained
“An agreement will be concluded with China. An agreement will be concluded with each of them. ”
He added that “we even need courage to our country to cross it. That's why I said “Be cool”. “
When asked if he had blocked the prices the day they took effect because of a volatile bond market motivated by a Chinese sale, Trump replied: “No, I was looking at the bond market. The bond market is very delicate. I watched it, but if you looked at it now, it's beautiful.
Later in the oval office, Trump explained that he had his assistants publicly insisted that there would be no break because “a lot of times it is not negotiations until it is.”
Trump sent Wall Street to Overdrive at 1:18 p.m. when he announced on Truth Social: “I authorized a 90 -day break, and a reciprocal rate considerably reduced during this period, by 10%, also immediately.”
“More than 75 countries” had contacted the White House to discuss trade agreements in one against one, said Trump, but China – which was first struck with a 34% rate increase which was raised to 84% at 12:01 Wednesday, chose to perceive the same rate against American goods, which led Trump to deposit the two biggest economies in the world.
Based on the lack of respect that China has shown in the world markets, I raise the price loaded in China by the United States of 125%in the United States, to count Trump immediately started. At one point, hopefully, in the near future, China will realize that the days of tear in the United States and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.
“We have a lot of mind on the part of other countries, including China,” said Trump on the southern lawn. “China wants to conclude an agreement … they are proud people and President XI [Jinping] is a proud man … they are understanding it. »»
The decision to adopt a break after having publicly insisted that there would not be “seems that it is all Trump” rather than a recommendation of a private adviser, said an administration official at the post.
Another initiate said that Trump's pivot “took the big actors off guard” and apparently came from nowhere.
“This is” the art of agreement “,” said a third, referring to the 1987 Trump book, a signed pocket copy, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the White House on Monday after promising an Israel commercial surplus and eliminating all prices and non -pricing barriers on American products.
“He and I had a long conversation on Sunday, and it was his strategy from the start. You could even say that he has engaged China in a bad position,” said journalists outside the White House after Trump's announcement, but before the president talks about the press. “They answered and they showed up to the world as bad actors.”
“Trump has created a maximum negotiation lever effect,” continued the Treasury Secretary, adding that the president “wants to be personally involved” in current and future negotiations.
Bessent said that he met a Vietnamese delegation later Wednesday for discussions to avoid a Trump rate of 46% and attended a Japanese embassy event on Tuesday evening when the 24% rate of this country was discussed.
Commerce secretary, Howard Lunick, said the European Union will benefit from a 10% rate of 10% for three months by avoiding a “reciprocal” rate of 20% despite the follow -up of China to approve the reprisal tasks, Lutnick explaining that the action of the EU had not yet taken effect.
|
