Temples, trade, defense: with PM Modis Sri Lanka Visit, a renewed commitment to bilateral links





Prime Minister Narendra Modis Visit to Sri Lanka (April 45) marked a central moment in bilateral relations between the two countries. He is the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the economic crisis and since the new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, took office in September 2024. PM Modi reiterated Sri Lankas Special place in the India First Politics and Vision Mahasagar district. Dissanayake, who made his first visit abroad in India in December 2024, also stressed the importance of the growing relationship between the two neighbors.

The story continues below this announcement During the economic crisis of Sri Lankas, India had provided a set of financial aid of $ 4 billion, which included lines of credit for essential imports, such as fuel, medicine and food. In addition, India has played a decisive role in facilitating Sri Lankas discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), guaranteeing financial assistance for the island country. In recognition of the exceptional contributions of PM Modi to improve bilateral relations and to the promotion of shared cultural and spiritual heritage, Sri Lanka awarded him the estimated Mitra Vibhushana. In the field of defense and security, India has always provided solid support in Sri Lanka. Given the strategic position of Sri Lankas and the growing influence of China in Indo-Pacific, it plays a crucial role in regional maritime security, and India considers the island nation as a vital ally in the protection of its interests in the Indian Ocean region. The two countries have strengthened their collaboration in maritime surveillance, counter-piracy initiatives and rescue operations in the event of a disaster. India has also proposed to help Sri Lanka strengthen its naval capacities. India has also supported Sri Lanka to strengthen its apparatus to combat terrorism, in particular after the 2019 Easter attacks. The recent memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation will strengthen this partnership more. President Dissanayake assured Prime Minister Modi that Sri Lanka would not allow his territory to be used hostile to India security interests. The story continues below this announcement In addition to defense cooperation, Prime Minister Modi and President Dissanayake presided over the signing of several other prototes aimed at strengthening multi-faceted collaboration. They include: the implementation of the HVDC interconnection (direct current at high voltage) for the import and export of energy, cooperation in digital transformation and health and medicine, as well as in the development of trincomalee as an energy center. Assistance to India grants will benefit the development of the Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, at the Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, the Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura and the upgrading of the Mahomanthai railway project project. PM Modi has also announced a complete capacity building program in India covering 700 Sri Lankais each year. An cornerstone of the visit was the inauguration of a 120 megawatts solar power plant in Trincomalee, which illustrates Sri Lanka's commitment to sustainable development and a strategic change towards renewable energy sources. In addition, the two nations have discussed plans to improve the connectivity of the electricity network and investigate new ferry paths between Rameshwaram and Talaimann to strengthen regional connectivity and promote economic integration. India continues to be Sri Lankas, a leading trading partner. In 2024, the bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $ 5.5 billion. The two nations are actively involved in efforts to reduce commercial barriers and improve the exchange of goods. In addition, India is as the main source of imports by Sri Lankas, playing a crucial role in the economic recovery of the islands. New Delhi has also invested in various infrastructure projects, such as housing for displaced Tamils ​​and efforts to rehabilitate the areas affected by conflicts. Recently, India has unveiled a support of a value of approximately 2.4 billion Sri Lankan rupees to promote social and economic growth in the eastern provinces of Sri Lanka. The approach of India to its relationship with Sri Lanka offers important information for Bangladesh and Nepal as they sail in their complex geopolitical environments. They recognize the risks associated with the traps of Chinese debt and closely monitor the results of the economic recovery of Sri Lanka, in particular in the light of India's investments. The writer is an associate professor, Center for South Asian Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/pm-modi-sri-lanka-visit-renewed-commitment-bilateral-ties-9933587/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos