What is really behind Trump's “reciprocal” prices? DW 08/04/2025





When US President Donald Trump announced the details of his prices wave in a crowded pink in the White House on April 2, he burst into a riff on the meaning of the word “reciprocal”.

“Reciprocal prices on countries around the world,” he said. “Reciprocal. It means: they do it and we do it. Very simple. I cannot become easier than that.”

Trump announced two main prices sets that day a 10% levy from almost all American imports from all countries, then an additional “reciprocal tariffs” on various countries, ranging from level according to a very hidden government formula focused on the commercial level.

Trump has slapped reciprocal prices on 90 countries on the basis of a formula that many experts consider a defect: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The American president and his economic team have repeatedly insisted that the reciprocal prices simply return the same obstacles to which the American exporters are confronted when they sell in the same countries.

Erroneous formula

However, a range of economists, banks and financial institutions stressed that the prices are not reciprocal and that the formula that Trump's team used to calculate them has little economic sense.

“The formula he used is nonsense,” DW Center for Strategic and International Studies Bill Reinsch told DW Center, Main Economy Advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

“Everyone knows that it is not a nonsense and has no relation to what they said they were going to do, which should be reciprocal and take into account real trade barriers, including prices, but also non-caricitive obstacles. There is no evidence that they have made the slightest effort to do it.”

Donald Trump imposes 50% reciprocal rate on Lesotho

Doug Irwin, a non -resident principal researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a renowned global expert, also says that prices are clearly not reciprocal for several reasons.

He told DW that a key point was that the formula used by the White House had not even taken into account the tariff levels imposed by other countries, and simply took the commercial deficit of America in goods with each country, then divided it by the quantity of goods imported into the United States of this country.

He noted that the reciprocal rates have been applied to the countries with which the United States has existing free trade agreements, such as Chile, Australia, Peru and South Korea.

“These are already reciprocal in the sense that we will not charge them and they do not charge us,” he said. “What really happens is that they are not barriers of foreign trade, it is the trade deficit on which they have concentrated. It is the metric they use to attribute trade barriers.”

Everything except reciprocal

The Data from the World Trade Organization (WTO) support the arguments put forward by several economists that Trump's allegedly reciprocal prices will actually be much higher than most people levied in the opposite direction.

The most important example may be China. Beijing was at the center of Trump's prices during his first mandate as president of 2017-2021 and with a certain justification. China had constantly billed higher prices on American products than Vice Versa.

However, Washington's latest radical rates mean that American prices on Chinese products are now significantly higher than the reverse.

According to some estimates, American prices on Chinese products are now greater than 100%, compared to a rate of 56% in the other direction. This occurs after Trump has taken additional rates in response to the initial response from China, part of their current trade war.

China to impose a 34% reprisal rate on American products

Then there is the EU. Apparently American, the EU is now billed 20% additional on its exports to the United States, much more than the block loads in the other direction. According to data from the World Trade Organization, the EU has billed a weighted average rate of 3% on American imports.

Another clear example is Vietnam. Washington will now charge Vietnam a rate of 46%, but the WTO tariff and commercial data portal shows that Vietnam invoices in the United States a simple average rate of 9.4%and a weighted average rate, which takes into account the share of products at different rate rates, of 5.1%.

However, the example of Vietnam shows that it is clearly not a reciprocity.

Hanoi immediately proposed to delete all prices on American imports, but Trump's sales advisor Peter Navarro replied in an interview on CNBC that the offer would not be sufficient “because it is the cheating no of the sheaves that counts”. He cited Chinese products sold via Vietnam and VAT as examples of “cheating”.

Bill Reinsch says that the fact that the White House did not measure the price barriers, and even less the non -charity barriers of the type alleged by Navarro in its formula, suggests that it is “not really interested in the idea of ​​reciprocity”.

“It's just a match. And so there will be negotiations,” said Reinsch.

Vietnam is also a manufacturing center for American companies, which is why it is necessarily to have a trade surplus with the Usimage: Danh Lam / Ann / Picture Alliance

Such negotiations with Vietnam will undoubtedly focus on countries' trade sales, but Doug Irwin thinks that it is “incredible” that the United States could have balanced trade or a trade surplus with Vietnam, given the nature of their respective economies.

“Vietnam has received a lot of foreign investments, so we export components to them, but they export us to final goods,” he said, adding that this “naturally implies that there will be a trade deficit”.

What Trump really wants

Bill Reinsch argues that for over 40 years, Trump explained how he thinks that the United States is “torn” from world trade. He thinks Trump really wants to restructure world trade, which, however, has become a “revenge thing”.

“The problem with this is that it really has only one metric, which is the bilateral trade deficit, and it really has only one tool, which is prices,” said Reinsch.

For the economist of the CSIS, the Trump administration believes fundamentally that trade deficits are unfair, and that they will only be satisfied when these deficits are eliminated, but unrealistic and economically improbable, this objective is.

“If you listen to Navarro, and in fact sometimes prevail, it is the nuance here, that if we have a deficit with country A, it can only be because they do something unfair and that trade should be balanced,” said Reinsch, adding that such reasoning “has no sense”.

Irwin agrees, saying that trade deficits is Trump's ultimate concern. “Not so much income, it is not so much equality, equity or reciprocity. He does not like trade deficits. And he has been very consistent on this subject for 40 years.”

Published by: Uwe Hessler

