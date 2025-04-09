Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The recent release of two members of the Hizbullah of perpetuity sentences sentenced to murder and trying to overthrow the Democratic government by the violence by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for alleged health reasons is not an isolated incident. Rather, it reflects a longtime scheme rooted in the alliance between the Party of Justice and Development (AKP) of Erdogans and the Hizbullah.

On March 29, Erdogan published a presidential decree granting a leniency to Ehmus Alpsoy and Hamit KL, both perpetuity sentences, invoking the deterioration of health as official justification.

Whatever the veracity of their medical conditions, the decision is emblematic of a broader and long -standing diagram. For more than a decade, the AKP PRO-Iran government systematically allowed the release of Hizbullah activists convicted thanks to a variety of legal and procedural mechanisms, in particular orchestrated new features which led to predictable acquittals, excluding previously accepted evidence, to negotiated establishments, to a provisional parine.

To date, around 400 hizbullah members have been released from Turkish prisons, a clearly refused leniency to political, journalists, activists and criticisms of President Erdogan, many of whom were imprisoned simply for having exercised their constitutionally protected right to free expression.

In contrast striking with the preferential treatment extended to the condemned of Hizbullah, the Turkish courts regularly reject the early liberation petitions of political prisoners, even those suffering from serious or terminal health problems. Some were actually sentenced to death behind bars, inhuman and degrading prison conditions.

On March 29, 2025, Turkish President Erdogan published a presidential decree forgiving two members of Hezbullah who were found guilty of serious accusations and served perpetuity sentences:

Erdogan_pardon_hizbullah_mmbers

According to court documents, Alpsoy helped his father, Mehmet Emin Alpsoy, a senior figure in Hizbullah during the torture and the murder of three people. He led the vehicle while his father was carrying the victims to be buried in the basement of a storage installation belonging to the Alpsoys uncle in the district of Ankaras EtimesGut.

The father and the son were then tried and convicted of accusations, in particular to try to overthrow the constitutional order of the turkeys by acts of terrorism and violence. In 2005, the 11th Criminal Tribunal for the 11th Row of Ankara each sentenced them to life imprisonment.

It should be noted that President Erdogan had already granted the amnesty to Mehmet Emin Alpsoy in May 2023, also citing health problems. His sons sorry at the end of March of this year followed in the same way, strengthening the perception of selective leniency promoting condemned members of the Hizbullah.

KL was arrested in 1998 and then tried in a case separate from Hezbullah in the turkeys in Adana province. In 2007, the 7th Criminal Tribunal Adana 7th sentenced him with 10 other people for several accusations, including the murder of 24 people, including a Kurdish legislator and an eminent feminist writer.

The Turkish judiciary, now effectively under the control of the government of President Erdogans, is systematically armed for more than a decade to advance the political interests of the ruling party. Although he protected pro-Erdogan groups, such as Hizbullah, from legal responsibility, the judiciary tirelessly targeted the opponents and criticisms of Erdogans, submitting them to brutal prosecution and repression.

One of the main targets of this repression was the Glen movement a denominational organization which vehemently opposes Erdogans polarizing the political Islamist agenda. The movement systematically criticized its regime for omnipresent corruption, generalized human rights violations and its facilitation of radical jihadist groups, both in Türkiye and abroad.

Hizbullah attributes the previous repression of its network to the followers of Glen, saying that its members were unjustly prosecuted, tried and sentenced to court. Nearly 5,000 judges and prosecutors in Türkiye, who would have been affiliated with the Glen movement, were purged of their positions by the Erdogan government, many were imprisoned for fabricated accusations. Among the purged persons were judges and prosecutors who had already been involved in the accusation and trial of the members of the Hizbullah.

The liberation of the members of the Hizbullah began with a secret alliance struck between the terrorist group and Erdogan in 2014, which was formalized in 2018 when the Hizbullah's political arm, HR Dava Partii (Free Cause Party, HDA-SP), officially joined the electoral alliance led by the AKP. In the elections in 2023, Hizbullah obtained three seats in Parliament for the first time, operating on the AKP ticket in power under the direction of Erdogans.

The alliance with Erdogan and the acquisition of a platform in Parliament allowed Hizbullah to extend to its pro-Iranian ideology and radical views, in particular its anti-Semitic story. This rhetoric has targeted the two nationals and the Turkish-Israeli Jews while pleading for modifications to fundamental constitutional articles according to religious lines.

In October 2023, the supreme chief of Hizbullahs, GM, made a public appeal to a global jihad against Israel. In a statement published by Lke Haber Ajans (Ilke news agency, ILKHA), a media affiliated in Hizbullah, exhorted GM, hurry up from Jihad. Come to Jihad and come to salvation. Especially those of you who are neighbors and close to the land of Palestine, do not leave our Gazan brothers alone. Make the borders devoid of meaning, pour and join your Palestinian jihadist brothers. He also pointed out that Muslims around the world must find ways to contribute to the jihadist cause.

Although distinct from Hezbollah Lebanons, the Hizbullah turkeys have maintained a longtime alliance with Iran, receiving Iranian Intelligence funds. Some of his leaders, including the supreme religious leader GM, continue to reside in Iran. The group is mainly aimed at the Kurdish population of turkeys and, in the 1990s, secretly collaborated with Turkish information and military forces in a brutal repression of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), committing many mass murders.

The initial detangling of the Hizbullah network began in 2000 with a large police operation in Istanbul, which led to the death of the head of Hezbullah Hseyin Velioli and the capture of the GM key figure. These arrests have led to the discovery of mass and torture trolleys across the country, exposing the full extent of the group's violence, which had cost hundreds of individuals.

In response to repression, Hizbullah adopted a low profile strategy and tactics changed to ensure its survival. During the first two Erdogans mandates in power, the group discreetly reorganized by various foundations, associations and other entities. In 2010, several of its leaders were released from prison pending the conclusion of their trials, after which they became fugitive. In December 2012, the group officially created the HDA-PAR political party with the support of the Erdogan government, which facilitated the entry of the parties into the political arena.

Erdogan ignored past Hizbullahs, respecting a new life in the organization and facilitating the release of most of its prison sentenced members. Among those who are released, send Klarslan, who had been sentenced to seven and a half in prison in February 2002 for his membership in Hizbullah. Trained in Iran in 1987, Klarslan served under the late chief of Turkish Hizbullah Velioli. Today, he coordinates hizbullah awareness activities with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic jihad and other radical Islamist organizations in the world.

The government has also authorized the restoration of organizations affiliated with the ban on the Hizbullah, such as Mustazaf-Der (abbreviation of “The Opprimed”, or Mustazaflar Ile Yardmlama Ve Dayanma Dernei in Turkish).

The confidential documents obtained by Nordic Monitor show that the Turkish police and the military intelligence units had in the past mapped the monetary track leading to Mustazaf-Der and other entities linked to Hizbullah and Iranian people. The documents, incorporated into an investigation into terrorism on the body of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC) QUDS Force, identified the transfer of half a million dollars from Iran to Hizbullah in February 2012 only.

A report submitted by the Diyarbakr police anti -terrorism office on May 9, 2012 said Hizbullah had received $ 100,000 from Iran in addition to flat -rate payments for special operations. He said Mehmet Hseyin Ylmaz, the chief of Mustazaf-Der; Mehmet Gktaa, the owner of the publication of the Hizbullah Doru Haber; And knows Gabari and Fikret Gltekin, the Hizbullah propagandists, received half a million dollars from Iran in February 2012. He also added that Iran had sent $ 10,000 to the family of Ubeydullah Dunna, a member of Mustazaf who had been killed by the PKK in the city of Yuksekova near Turkeys with Iran on May 5, 2011.

The report also revealed that Iran has created a special unit in Hizbullah for spying and surveillance in Turkey to monitor military activities, especially around NATO facilities. The members of this group were selected from the people who worked in government jobs and the media for easy access to sites and sensitive facilities. He stressed that the unit ran to monitor a NATO radar base in the province of Malatya, photographed and filmed the base and its environment and transmitted the results to its Iranian managers.

In February 2014, the government of Erdogan rejected the judges, prosecutors and police chiefs who were investigating the Hizbullah and the Iranian network of Force Quds in Türkiye. The government has interrupted all the in progress probes and allowed the suspects to escape the legal consequences.

Now, Hizbullah, with his political party, his associations, his foundations, his media, his charity groups and other networks, develops quickly in Turkey, in particular among the Kurds as well as in a certain number of European countries.