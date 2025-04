The values ​​devoted by jainism offer a response to global challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (practically) addresses the faithful during the Navkar Mahamantra Divas program, at the Wright Town stadium in Jabalpur. April 9, 2025. | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 9, 2025) said that the values ​​devoted by jainism offered a response to the global challenges of terrorism, war and environmental degradation. He added that his government was determined to preserve the teachings of the old religion. Speaking during a striking event Navkar Mahamantra Divas in the capital, Mr. Modi noted that the influence of jainism, including the idols of Tirthankaras (spiritual teachers), was visible in the new building of Parliament. He declared that jainism recognizes the interdependence of all life and therefore prohibits violence in any form whatsoever, offering deep lessons for peace, harmony and environmental protection. The divas of Navkar Mahamantra (day of the Navakar world) are observed as a spiritual gathering to celebrate harmony, compassion and self -awareness. His central mantra pays tribute to enlightened beings and encourages reflection on values ​​such as self-purification, non-violence and collective well-being. Respect for this year precedes Mahavir Jayanti on April 10. Mr. Modi pointed out that the philosophy of the Mantra Navkar aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India). He reiterated his declaration, previously made from the Red Fort, stressing that a developed India means kissing both progress and heritage becoming a nation that reaches new heights without wavering, while remaining firmly rooted in its traditions. Stressing his efforts of governments, Mr. Modi mentioned the measures taken to protect Jain literature, citing the recent declaration of Pali and Prakrit languages ​​in which many Jain Ancient texts are written as classical languages. The Prime Minister urged citizens to adopt nine promises of promises for personal and national well-being: saving water, planting a tree in memory of the mother, promoting cleanliness, supporting the voice for local initiatives, traveling to India, adopting natural agriculture methods, pursuing a healthy lifestyle, including more miller and reducing the oil consumer, and helping the poor, By incorporating sports and yoga in daily life.

