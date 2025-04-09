Trump stops reciprocal prices but china tasks at 125%





President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he stopped higher targeted prices for 90 days for most countries, an astonishing reversal of his trade war which sent markets in shock.

Trump wrote on social networks just before 1:30 p.m. that he made the decision because more than 75 trade partners did not retaliate and contacted the United States to discuss some of the questions he had raised.

The break did not apply to China, which retaliated with 84% hikes. Trump rather increased his functions to 125%, with immediate effect.

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown in the world markets, I elevate the price loaded in China by the United States of America at 125%, to count immediately, he wrote. At one point, hopefully, in the near future, China will realize that the days of tear in the United States and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.

But the trade war is not exactly over, and the break did not return the world at the time before Trump touched global instability; A 10% service between the edge will remain. For Canada and Mexico, the goods covered by the United States, Canada and Mexico Crade Agree will continue not to have prices, while products that are not exempt under the trade agreement will have a price of 25%. Canadian energy and fertilizer products will have a 10%price.

It was not immediately clear in which countries the break would cover; The White House wouldn't say. Earlier Wednesday, the European Union voted to impose new reprisals, but they should not come into force until next week.

And separate prices on cars, imported steel and aluminum will remain, said the Treasury Secretary Scott Besse are later, while prices provided on items like wood and pharmaceutical products are still in progress.

It is not clear what encouraged Trump to change his mind that he seemed to dig a few hours earlier, tell Americans to be cool in a social post, and he suggested not that long ago that the prices could be permanent.

I took a 90 -day break for people who did not retaliate, because I told them, if you retaliate, would double it, Trump said on Wednesday. And that's what I did with China because they retaliated. See so well how it all works. I think it will work incredible.

But the markets were in superb indices of major stock markets of the agitation loses billions of dollars of value, while the alarming signals of the bond market fixed Wall Street on the edge.

When a false title in time suggesting that Trump would take a 90 -day break on the internet on Monday, the markets have briefly leaps. And a growing choir of business leaders and allies prevail over the prices, including the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk.

The markets climbed on surprising news on Wednesday, the S&P 500 climbing more than 9%, the Nasdaq, heavy technological, ending more than 12% and the average Dow Jones has implemented almost 3,000 points higher. Among the big winners: Tesla action increased by 22%. Despite the gains, the three indices were down from the place where they were a month ago and at the start of the year, and some investors asked what recent volatility could mean for the US stock market in the longer term.

“My portfolio of defensive actions is green, so I do not regret the market today. But I ask you, would you like to have very volatile American actions whose price depends if Potus spent good nights and woke up the next morning to reverse the policies of yesterday?” Billionaire investor Bill Gross said on X.

Goldman Sachs has reduced its chances of recession, but said that it still provides minimal economic growth and a probability of 45% of recession given the remaining prices.

The borrowing costs that had jumped early Wednesday, because the prices also made vigor slightly, but not substantially, because some investors can fear persistent benefits.

Trump spoke of prices as a foru.s. economic problems since he became president; He marked on April 2 when he unveiled the Liberation Day of the Plan, saying that it would end decades of looted, looted, raped and looted countries.

The global markets fell and last week 6.6 billions of dollars alone were destroyed. However, Trump and his allies had doubled until Wednesday, arguing that prices were necessary to make manufacturing in the United States and fill the trunks of dollars' billion nations of income which could be used to reimburse or compensate for tax cuts.

We do not know how the White House expects the policies to supply large gains now. With the rate of rate lower than 10% in place, there will be less incentive for companies to move production in the United States and less income generated.

After the news, Bessente sought to abandon a negotiation tactic, insisting that it was a way to frighten the countries to come to the negotiating table by demonstrating how the United States went.

President Trump has created a maximum negotiation lever effect for himself, he said.

It is not known to what extent the United States managed to negotiate new trade agreements with other countries, given the threats of all, so to speak in recent months. Previously, he had threatened with scanning prices on all imports of Mexico and Canada before returning most of them.

And while the markets increased Wednesday following Trumpypaux, economic uncertainty remains on what will come to the American trade war with China, which exports more than $ 400 billion in the United States each year.

Under the prevailing of the new prices, the cost of significant American companies of the goods in China has more than doubled. These products include everything, from toys and sneakers to televisions and iPhones.

American companies exporting their products to China are also taken in the fray after China has increased its prices on American products such as agricultural products and machines. But the White House minimizes this risk.

What I am sure is that what China does will affect their economy much more than ours, because they have an export export model, flooding with the world with fraction, said Bessent.

Commerce secretary Howard Lunick said that he was sitting with Trump when he had published the initial message, adding: the world is ready to work with President Trump to correct world trade, and China has chosen the opposite management.

The Trump administration will now face the intimidating task of trying to negotiate dozens of potentially complex and complex commercial transactions over a period of three months.

“It is a huge task to negotiate simultaneously with so many business partners rather than many questions, said Greta Peisch, who was a general lawyer for the US commercial representatives during the Biden administration. We have prices, non -pricing obstacles, other questions not linked to negotiation, all these problems can be very complicated.”

