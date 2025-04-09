The American-Chinese trade war is on: could it become violent, and when?

Today Trump suspended His world trade war with all countries except China. This confirms that, even if all eyes were on chaos on the financial markets, the much more important threat of the Liberation Day of Trumps was a strong escalation in the Uschina conflict which could now become plausible of violence over the next two years.

Before the release of Trumps, the two countries had an unhealthy relationship with the fact of building pressure on conflicts regularly. The Biden administration has not only kept almost all the first administrations of Trump antagonistic measures against China, but also enlarged and intensified . Although he finally relaunched the diplomatic exchanges that the first Trump administration closed, Biden denied Work with China to alleviate the forces with zero sum pushing the two countries against each other.

The new Trump administration quickly imposed a sharp increase in already high Chinese prices. However, the two parties were initially willing to seek an agreement that could at least have reduced tensions. After the elections, Beijing sent a series of delegations In Washington in the hope of understanding what type of concessions that Trump was looking for and how to start talks. He has informally suggested a range of problems on which he could give terrain, ranging from the currency assessments to guarantees on the centrality of the dollar to industrial investment in the United States.

Trump, for his part, praised Xi Jinping, he is an incredible guy and has repeatedly teased a first meeting between the two. In February, he suggested That the United States, Russia and China enter into discussions on the control of nuclear weapons which could possibly lead to the reduction of half of their military spending. Like I supported Recently, far from deception or poor direction, prevails over the entire vision of the world and the mode of reasoning supported the potential of such a achievement.

This potential has now disappeared. Instead, the United States and China have embarked on a climbing spiral that could cause disaster for both.

The Liberation Day, Trump announced that Chinas's penalty for unfair trade would be an additional increase of 34% of more prices average of 42% . At such high rates, few Chinese products are still competitive on the American market. More importantly, the latter attack convinced Chinese leaders that the Trump administration is simply not interested in negotiations and rather seeks to humiliate China and destroy its economy.

Unlike its response limited to increases in previous prices, China has now decided to retaliate. He imposed a 34% increase in American exports, by hitting some $ 143.5 billion in income For American companies. He also imposed new export restrictions on certain strategically important minerals, added certain American companies to his unreliable list of companies and announced an anti-trust survey on Dupont.

In its official response, the Chinese government has positioned itself as a defender of the status quo of globalization. He characterized The United States aims to use prices to overturn the existing international economic order, by placing American interests above the common good of the international community and by sacrificing the legitimate interests of other countries in the service of American hegemonic interests.

The government has presented itself as calm and dignified but resolved in front of the irrational and aggressive United States: we are not starting any problems, but we are not afraid either. A declaration placed in peoples daily reassured The Chinese people on the resilience of economies and promised significant budgetary support to extend domestic economic demand and government action to help companies resist disorders.

Trump responded with an equal resolution but without any calm or dignity, assignment : China has played badly, they panicked – the only thing they can't afford to do!

He then chose the nuclear option, increasing the prices on China 50% additional from today. China said it would correspond to this additional increase tomorrow. During his tirade reporting the release day for other countries, Trump nailed to an additional 21%increase. In total, since the start of the term Trumps, the United States has now increased tariff rates by 125% and China by 84%.

In accordance with the post of presidents, conventional wisdom in Washington is that the Chinese economy is so fragile that it has no leverage in the economic conflict. Coupé from the American market, they think, China will simply flood other export markets and alienate Europe, Japan and the world in the process.

Such excessive confidence can lead to serious calculation errors as the fighting intensifies.

China has indeed had difficulties since 2021 with a slow collapse of its enormous real estate bubble and the unequal transition to a new growth structure, leading to high unemployment of young people and persistent deflationary pressures. He has a huge trade surplus which must find an outlet.

But Chinese economic decision -makers have a considerable space for budgetary stimulation to increase domestic demand if they choose to use it. Until now, they have abstained because they were trying to maintain the momentum on their program of structural economic reforms. Faced with the urgency of international conflicts, they are likely to open the taps.

Trump, on the other hand, may have withdrawn from his economic offensive on the whole world, but he has not repudiated it. This means that the American economy and economic relations with other business partners are faced with a period of debilitating uncertainty that could cause considerable damage. Chinas growth can increase even if the United States faces an increase in inflation and slowdown in growth.

The United States and China are now locked up in confrontation. The main force chosen the economic war to this point was simply the failure of American measures to undermine the Chinese economy. We have now exceeded this condition.

Where could the conflict go from here? The most likely result of a hard decoupling between American and Chinese economies is a terrible disturbance in world supply chains. Many companies will just close, but large smuggling networks will also emerge while Chinese producers are looking for access to the American market and the American producers thrown for crucial inputs who have suddenly disappeared. Chinese production will move to the countries of Latin America widely spared on the day of the Liberation.

This will open the field for an additional escalation. The United States will seek to suppress smuggling. China will target strategically important goods to deny them to American producers. The two parties will start to rely on third countries to maintain their influence, giving rise to the possibility of a conflict of proxy. Most concerning both parties will be more and more tempted to impose pain on the other by hitting their national security sensitivities more directly.

The general practice of Chinas is to respect each climbing of the United States with a proportional response. He also has strong incentives to avoid dislocated reactions because it wants to use aggressive American measures against other countries to consolidate diplomatic relations in the region and with Europe.

The same cannot be said of the Trump administration. Trump himself seems obliged to extract a submission performance to which Chinese leaders will never accept. While his frustration rises and in particular if the Chinese economy is resilient to its assault, it will become more and more receptive to the national security team which it built. Unlike its own instincts, the main military and economic advisers are almost without exception committed to facing China.

THE Content reported Among the Pentagons, the strategic directives of national defense suggest the ease with which economic war could slide towards military conflicts. The leaders of the Ministry of Defense can seize the collapse of relations with Uschina to continue the military accumulation of the accident in Asia that they have defined Like the cardinal objective of us, a great strategy.

Such a course was destabilizing even when the Biden administration continued it alongside attempts to establish guard-limiting conflicts. In a context of assembly of economic pain on both sides, with an increase in nationalism in the two countries becoming a binding force to leaders, the two governments are likely to choose more destructive responses to what they consider provocations on the other side.

A single misstep around Taiwan or in the southern China Sea could end with a disaster.