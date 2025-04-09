Questions on conservative peers support for nuclear companies UK ambitions | House of Lords

A conservative peer faces questions about its long-standing support for a Canadian nuclear technology company hoping to develop the next generation of power plants in the United Kingdom.

Olivia Bloomfield has acted in support of the company, Terresrial Energy, since 2018, including in advisory roles for which she has received sharing options.

It was organized for the main leaders of the company to meet ministers twice in 2018. Later, when a whip in the government of Boris Johnsons, she helped recruit two other peers to the company's advisory council.

Once Lady Bloomfield has left the government, she received action options, which could prove to be very precious later this year when Terresrial Energy launches her shares publicly for the first time on an American scholarship, with an estimated value of $ 1 billion (770 m).

Jonathan Rose, an expert in political integrity at the University of Montfort, said there were questions about the question of whether she had always acted with openness and responsibility.

He said that meetings in 2018 with the appointment of ministers and Bloomfields as a counselor shortly after, for which she received sharing options, raised serious questions as to whether she had broken the rules of the Chamber of Lords, who, according to him, said that Lords commissioners for standards should investigate as an emergency question.

Bloomfield said she had been scrupulous in her statements and strongly argued that she had not broken the code of conduct.

Embusing

Bloomfield, now a Welsh Whip and Shadow Minister Conservative, joined Lords in 2016 after being nominated by David Cameron when he left Downing Street. She has carried out conservative funds from 2006 to 2010.

In the Chamber of Lords, Bloomfield has developed an interest in nuclear energy and has taken a scholarship which enabled it to know and access industry.

Her support for terrestrial energy seems to have started around April 2018, when she met the The Minister of Junior Affairs Richard Harrington With company leaders, including its CEO, Simon Irish, according to official documents acquired thanks to the legislation on freedom of information. The meeting was organized after Bloomfield contacted Harrington. She noted that she had no commercial interest with earthly energy at the time.

Previously, Whitehall officials said they had been caught by Bloomfield to hold a meeting. They wrote in an email to the Minister of Affairs that it strongly represents the opinions of the company and that it was obvious from the previous correspondence, it would lobbying [for] The best interest in terrestrial energy.

They noted that Bloomfield had already presented the company to managers working with Alun Cairns, then Minister responsible for Wales.

Notes from Reunion officials with Harrington said that earthly energy had put pressure for government subsidies to be granted to companies developing reactors.

Two months later, on June 5, 2018, Bloomfield and another terrestrial energy director met Stuart Andrew, a subordinate minister at the Pays de Wales office. The notes of managers show that they have pressed that Energys land reactors are developed in Wales.

Bloomfield had helped to ensure the meeting with Andrew and sent the Wales Bureau Documents written by Earthly energy to promote its case.

Later the same month, she was appointed company advisor. On June 21, Terresrial Energy awarded its action options, a right to buy actions from the company at a fixed price after a period of fixed time.

She told The Guardian that she had taken the options for the role instead of costs because terrestrial energy had not yet made any profits.

The members of the Chamber of Lords are not authorized to provide parliamentary services in exchange for payment.

Bloomfield said that it had no financial involvement or interest in terrestrial energy when it organized one or the other of the meetings and that there was no violation of the rules of the Chamber of Lords.

The question is whether it had started to discuss a commercial role with earthly energy when she attended the meeting with Welsh Minister on June 5. When asked, earthly energy and Bloomfield both refused to answer this question.

She described the April meeting with Harrington as a purely educational on new generation nuclear technologies, but refused to provide details on her meeting in June.

Rose said: I think there are serious questions to answer about the question of whether at the time of the June meeting, she had agreed to accept a payment or an incentive in the form of the sharing options, in particular the speed with which they were granted.

Grant / financing opportunities

At the end of July 2019, Bloomfield was appointed to the government of Johnsons as a whip of Lords. His functions included speaking in the debates in the name of a few departments if their minister was not available, including for the Department of Energy.

She said that she had abandoned sharing options and her role in earthly energy on his appointment. However, she continued to support the company when she was minister.

Until February 2020, one of the Bloomfields Frontbench colleagues in the Lords was Ian Duncan, a climate minister of the energy department.

She said that when she withdrew from the Advisory Council, she replaced by Lord Duncan and another peer, John Browne, the former director general of BP. The appointment of Duncans began in October 2020. Browne only began its role in February 2023.

In April 2021, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Minister of Energy at the time, held a meeting with Irish. Trevelyan met the director general of terrestrial energy on the recommendation of Bloomfield, according to an email from an official of the private ministerial office in Trevelyans.

Reading the meeting a few days later shows that Irish asked whether the government would consider subsidy / financing opportunities and adapt the scope of a program funded by the government on the development of nuclear fuel. Trevelyan, says reading, expressed interest in his proposal.

Bloomfield said it was unlikely to recommend that Trevelyan meets earthly energy. Trevelyan has held other meetings with nuclear companies, in particular with companies that are land energy partners, but Bloomfield has refused to give other details on other recommendations that it may have made.

In April 2022, Bloomfield attended a meeting of the Multipartite Parliamentary Group on small modular reactors, which heard a presentation of terrestrial energy. Bloomfield said she was part of the company's advisory board. She quoted after having presented a land minister to a minister in 2018, when there was a very firmly closed door! Reunion minutes.

Deeply about

Bloomfield returned to the company in August 2023, less than three months after leaving the government, and received new action options such as remuneration for a role as ad hoc consultant responsible for collecting future funds and hunting at the head of appropriate individuals to join the cabinet.

Susan Hawley, activist and director of Spotlight on Corruption, said: that she was then rehired by the company who played such a useful role for the company as a minister is deeply worrying and suggests that more in -depth investigation is in order.

Do you have information about this story? Send an email to [email protected], or (using a working phone) Use the signal or WhatsApp for message +44 7721 857348.

Bloomfield said that she had crossed all the appropriate channels. She added that she had Received approval of the Consulting Consultative Committee (ACOBA), which regulates the jobs consulted by the former ministers.

Bloomfield told the ACOBA committee that she had had no official contact with earthly energy during a whip. She does not seem to have spoken to the committee of her attendance at the meeting of the parliamentary group to all the parties in April 2022 or her role in hiring two peers to the advisory council of the company, when she was minister.

A lands spokesperson Energy said: We have confidence and demand that our employees and advisers still work in accordance with all the relevant ethics and codes of driving codes. We take very seriously any violation of these rules by our representatives.

They added that they were aware of the Lord's code of conduct and had been provided by Bloomfield that she had never acted for us in accordance with this code.

From the back-ban benches, sometimes declaring her role as an earth energy advisor, Bloomfield has continued to speak in the Lords on the bottom of advanced modular reactors, which the company is developing.