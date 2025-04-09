



President Donald Trump has been angry with trade for almost half a century and throughout this time, he continued to make the same complaint.

The problem, he says, is that the United States has trade deficits with other countries. He thinks that, if we buy more in a country they do not buy from us, the other country beats us. And he wants to beat them instead.

Trump said on Sunday that Hed told foreign leaders who were asking pricing relief that was not going to have deficits with your country. He added: to me, a deficit is a loss. Were going to have surpluses or at worst, will even break.

For the most part in economic and political communities, this thought seems squarely bizarre in a way that goes beyond typical protectionism.

There is a series of points of view on the fact that the global trade deficit of the USS with the rest of the world is too high, or that it is nothing to fear. There is also a series of points of view on the question of whether the United States should do much more to decline Chinese manufacturing due to national security problems, and if the United States should do more to promote home manufacturing jobs.

Prevails over the obsession with bilateral trade deficits from its idea that if the United States has a trade deficit with an important trading partner, it loses in a way the really strange thing. But it stimulates its administration policy.

The price levels of the day of the release of the prevail for special countries have been determined, at the request of the presidents, by the relative size of the United States trade deficit with each country. This is why poor countries like Vietnam which have become manufacturing centers for exports to the United States were the hardest affected. Trump's obsession with trade deficit also explains why he beat allied or friendly countries, such as Canada, even if it affects efforts to build a global coalition against China.

Economists have many objections to fix Trump's trade deficit. He ignores that Americans benefit from the purchase of things done in other countries. Trump's thought is so null that it ignores that trade can allow countries to specialize and let everyone produce more than they would have otherwise. Its fixing of the trade deficit specifically concerns goods, and it regularly ignores the figures showing a large American advantage in service exports.

But let us put aside these objections and accept to the nominal value prevails over an apparent objective: to bring the United States to have commercial surpluses with as many countries as possible. It may not seem so badly doing well and selling more things, or buy less of their belongings. However, there are deeper problems inherent in this concept.

Problems with Trumps' trade deficit strategy

In theory, there are two ways in which the United States can reduce its bilateral trade deficit with a particular country. We can increase our exports to this country, or we can reduce our imports from this country.

Trump hopes that his prices will be able to ensure that one or both occur. The prices make imports from other more expensive countries, which means that in theory, Americans will buy less. His hope is that with recently expensive foreign products, we will start to make more things at home both for our own use, and to be exported and sold abroad.

But things are not as simple, and such a strategy will be faced with several problems.

1) The problem of the supply chain: the supply chains are interconnected worldwide, so that American manufacturers are currently using many parts and materials imported to make their products. These parts and materials are now affected by Trumps prices and become more expensive. Thus, the price of products manufactured in the United States will also increase.

We do not know how mathematics to all get rid of. But Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said last week that Hed had spoken to an American automotive company who told him that prices of all their imported parts could actually hurt them than foreign automotive companies were not affected by a singular price on American cars.

Trump is aware of this concern and, in 2020, he thought that he wanted all supply chains to be in the United States, which would make the country entirely independent of the global trade system. It would be even more massively disruptive, difficult and costly bringing a truly monumental shock to the economy and a collapse of American life standards.

2) The problem of labor: if the United States will suddenly start to make much more things than we are currently buying abroad, many more people will work in manufacturing. And not just high-end cars and electronics spoke of simpler clothes, toys and devices like the toaster. (As well as agricultural products, because prices are also placed on these imports.)

Who will work in all these manufacturing jobs? He is not supposed to be unauthorized immigrants, because in theory, they are expelled. Generally, if a company has trouble attracting workers, it should offer higher wages. But the more a company spends in labor cost, the more it will have to increase prices, which will make exports of us less competitive.

The Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lunick, suggested that robots will simply do a large part of the American manufacturing work. This reminds me of the joke about how the economist blocked on a deserted island would open a box: Hed simply said, suppose that I had a box. Lutnick presupposes many very advanced robots.

3) The problem of trust: if the American president establishes new levels of high tariffs and could guarantee that they were permanent, this could be very economically damaging, but at least companies could plan accordingly. Trumps The deployment of chaotic policy and its dependence on poor quality analysis, only applies uncertainty about market conditions in the United States in the future. And if companies feel uncertain and as Trump can and will throw their business model in chaos on a whim, they will delay the making of major investments in manufacturing based in the United States.

4) The problem of currencies: a major factor affecting the force of exports from countries is the strength of this currency of countries. Currently, the United States has a strong dollar. This strong dollar is good for Americans who buy a lot of foreign manufacturing products, but it is more expensive for foreigners to buy American manufacturing products.

This is why certain rationalizers of Trump's policy, such as the president of the economic advisers, Stephen Miran, previously argued that the final end of the Trumps trade war must be a global agreement to weaken the value of the dollar. Before joining the Trumps administration, Miran wrote an article theorizing that such a global agreement could be called the Mar-A-Lago agreement.

But Trump himself said contradictory things about the question of whether Hed as the dollar is strong or weak. And will Americans be really happy to get a lower currency that will reduce their ability to buy things done abroad?

